AMESBURY — Beachgoers should see some improvements at Lake Gardner when it opens on Memorial Day weekend.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved $125,000 in state and federal grant funding to make upgrades at Lake Gardner Beach.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation granted the city $100,000 to pay for parking lot improvements and curb renovations at the beach, while $25,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding has been set aside to pay for recreational improvements such as building and bathroom improvements, games, storage lockers and kayak racks as well.
Sand improvement
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in a Facebook Live appearance on March 24 that the Public Works Department is expected to begin work on improving sand in the beach area soon and she plans to have the beach open to the public by the Memorial Day weekend.
“Lots of improvements are coming to Lake Gardner and we are shooting for a Memorial Day opening,” she said.
The DPW will be turning up the existing sand on the beach, while also moving it around the area. The project will not, however, make use of imported material.
“We know that the sand can be tough but it has not been turned over in many, many years,” the mayor said. “So we are looking forward to getting in there and giving it a refresh.”
Gove added that the city will most probably shut down Lake Gardner about a month before its Memorial Day weekend opening, to allow the DPW to do its work, while paving will probably not begin until fall.
Beach director
A 16-year-old boy from out of state drowned while swimming in the lake in June. Although the city will not be bringing on lifeguards for Lake Gardner, Gove said it will be hiring a beach director to supervise the area.
“(They) will have eyes on things and monitor behavior. But they are not a lifeguard,” she said.
The mayor also said the city has purchased new swim ropes that should be in place for Memorial Day.
“We have open water swimmers, the challenge for us is when those open water swimmers are there during the day and kids see them and they think it is OK,” she said. “They don’t know how to navigate those waters.”
Parking
The city has no current plans to charge for parking at Lake Gardner. Gove said residents are hesitant to pay for parking there because they don’t believe there are enough current offerings available.
“There was a question about whether it was worth charging for. So we have started really investing in the space,” she said. “Potentially, in the future, we can revisit that but it is something that we are able to do.”
Gove added that the city has also explored offering a parking pass for Lake Gardner but any parking program would have to be open to all and not residents only.
“There were federal funds taken for the dam and it needs to be accessible to everybody,” she said. “It can’t be resident only but we can have a differentiation between visitor and resident passes. We could do day passes or seasonal passes. So there is a lot of room in there.”
Recreation
Shade structures will also be installed at the beach and the city will be making improvements to the recreational offerings by adding permanent lawn games such as cornhole, the mayor said.
The city is also looking at installing kayak racks and storage lockers at Lake Gardner, while the Recreation Department has also been exploring potential recreational activities at the beach and on the water.
“Maybe you rode your bike out there and you are going to go for a swim or something, you can lock up your items in a locker,” Gove said.
The mayor also made sure to let people know that the Recreation Department has been offering sign-ups for its summer programs at https://www.amesburyma.gov/253/Recreation-Department.
“You can see all of the summer programs,” she said. “I know that some of those programs that they had offered had filled up in minutes. So you should be seeing just what is left.”
