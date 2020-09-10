Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.