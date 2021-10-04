NEWBURYPORT — Photographer Greg Nikas opens a new exhibit of his photographs called “In My Travels” at Sweethaven Gallery on Wednesday.
An opening reception is planned at the 25 Inn St. gallery from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Light refreshments will be served.
This show will be on view through Nov. 28.
The gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
In announcing the show, Nikas called it “a collection of images that puts a smile on my face and brings back fond memories of the trips I was on when they were taken.”
He said in a release that some of the trips were for pleasure and others for assignments, but there was always some downtime when he could make the most of his own photos.
“Sometimes, I get lucky, the stars align and I get a great shot,” he said. “Whether for pleasure or business, on the road in a new place, my goal is to have a great time and create the best images I can.”
His work can be viewed at: sweethavengallery.com.
