“My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked on the humble estate of his servant. For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for he who is mighty has done great things for me, and holy is his name. and his mercy is for those who fear him from generation to generation. He has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts; he has brought down the mighty from their thrones and exalted those of humble estate; he has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, in remembrance of his mercy, as he spoke to our fathers, to Abraham and to his offspring forever.”
(Luke 1:46-55)
We live in a world that rejects purity as an impossible ideal. We see everything as tainted by money, power and hypocrisy.
Almost three decades ago, some of you may remember the late Christopher Hitchens shocked the world with his controversial BBC attack piece “Hell’s Angel – Mother Teresa.”
The documentary was obviously biased and unfair, but not entirely untrue. After all, in this fallen world, even the saints are flawed. None of us is completely immune to hypocrisy. The only one who is sinless and pure is our Lord, Jesus Christ.
But is this really the final truth that we need to accept?
The words that we quoted up top are the only extended discourse preserved from Mary, the Mother of God, whose dormition we celebrate every Aug. 15.
They were uttered prophetically in response to Elisabeth’s recognition that Mary was carrying in her womb the Lord of all. Mary was never one to come to the forefront and affirm herself, even though she was truly unique among human beings. Wherever we fail, she has succeeded, but her life led in utmost purity remains a tender mystery between her and her Lord and son.
Despite her complete humility and great love for all humanity, Mary has been denigrated and minimized even by countless so-called Christian theologians.
They said she could not have given birth to God, only to the human Christ, as if you could split the Lord in two. They said she was not really a virgin, or at least that she had other children with Joseph after Jesus.
Not that there would be anything wrong with that, but those children of Joseph were older than Jesus, from a previous wife. Mary was destined for a life of complete purity and deep connection with her only Son.
Orthodox iconography always represents her holding her son in her arms. The only exception is the icon of the dormition: Mary’s body is shown lying down surrounded by the Apostles and Evangelists, but her soul is in the embrace of her Son, in a tender reversal of roles. The connection remains unbroken.
Purity is therefore possible even in this fallen world when we say yes to God, like Mary did. This is what the saints did, this is what Mother Teresa did.
Yes, the saints were not perfect, but they reached out to the one who is perfect and he washed away their sins and transgressions just as he would gladly wash ours, if we turn to him in repentance.
And we are not alone in this effort, but can call upon the Mother of our Lord who sits at his right hand:
Most Holy Theotokos, save us!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
