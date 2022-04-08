I know there is only so much tragedy, pain and suffering that I can take.
I know that while I need to know what’s going on in the world, I also need to take breaks from the news since with television we get up-close daily videos of tears and death and destruction. One recent article was titled simply, “Why, why, why?” to echo the cries of a mother who just lost her child.
Naturally, as a pastoral theologian, I also wonder to myself, Where, where, where is God?
Perhaps, Isaiah the prophet had one of the best responses: “Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. ... He will feed his flock ... and speak tenderly to Jerusalem.”
Speaking to his people held captive in Babylon, Isaiah was saying that God is a “God of comfort” and Paul the apostle of Jesus says to his church at Corinth that God is the “God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may comfort others in their afflictions.”
And in the Christian Holy Week coming up, Palm Sunday is also called “Passion” Sunday, meaning that Jesus will show his inexhaustible suffering love to the world.
So in times of the tragedies of war, the only kind of God that makes any sense is a God who suffers with those who suffer ... not a God who fixes and controls everything, and changes the course of human events by force.
I think most followers of Jesus would agree that he never forced his way on anyone; but he was indeed a gentle savior, a tender shepherd who was absolutely against violent solutions, and was more about conversion of hearts.
Regarding the conundrum about how can God be “all powerful, everywhere present and all Loving,” I go along with Rabbi Harold Kushner, who questions the “all powerful” part.
Other theologians echo this by describing a self-limiting God ... the creator God who allows freedom in the creation, including freedom to do evil. Another way theologians speak, is that God is a “suffering God,” even a “crucified God” to borrow words from German theologian Jurgen Moltmann.
Thus Jesus, in saying that he was “one with his father” would be saying that God also suffers and is fully present in his agony and death on the cross, that it is in the very divine spirit to be a “suffering servant,” even giving up one’s life in sacrificial love.
So can God still be a “God of might?” Does the God of tenderness and comfort and love ever fight?
Followers of Jesus love to remind people that Jesus was very angry, even a bit “violent” when he overturned the money changers’ tables and made a whip to drive cattle out of the temple. Also, many of his words were sharp and biting toward religious leaders of his day. In his own way, he fought, yet he fought with the weapons of words and truth.
Right now, so many are hoping and praying that the truth seen by most of the world will prevail: that Putin and his cronies are brutal inhumane murderers who will be opposed, at every turn, in social, economic and military ways by most of the world.
And perhaps the truth itself will cause enough rebellion even by his own people to bring a stop to his brutal invasion and remorseless genocide.
In the meantime, however, let’s keep praying and trusting there is a “God of comfort,” ever present, as consolation, healing and humanitarian aid to all who are suffering during this war.
The Rev. Ross Varney is pastor of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
