“I will seek the lost, and I will bring back the strayed.” Ezekiel 34:16a
I have to admit that I have a superpower: I can get lost even while using a GPS. OK, you may not call that a superpower, but it really amazes me at times.
What happens when I fail to make that “third turn on the right” or that “quick left turn after a right turn?” My GPS doesn’t yell at me and tell me what a dunce I am.
It certainly doesn’t use words my mother told me not to use. No, it humbly says, “Recalculating.” The GPS simply figures out a new way to get from where I am to where I need to be. It even politely tells me how late I will be. Occasionally it begins with, “Turn around as soon as you safely can.”
When I was younger, I would often make plans for the day. If anyone tried to change them, I would get rather upset. Sometimes, my frustration would rob any joy I might have gotten from doing what they suggested.
As I began the journey toward becoming a pastor [which, truthfully, I didn’t want], things rarely went the way I planned.
Even services that I had arranged occasionally didn’t go exactly as I had intended. People offered, “Great service” when I was miffed by something that didn’t go according to plan. I had to learn to hear that soft “Recalculating” in the background, and accept that I was doing what was needed rather than what I wanted.
Then, I looked back on my life and realized that so many things I had never expected all lined up to get me where God wanted me, even when I didn’t plan to get there.
God doesn’t yell at me. God doesn’t reach out that omnipotent right arm we read about and shove me the right way. No, there’s a quiet whisper or a gentle breeze to turn me in the right direction. and if I listen carefully, I might hear, “Recalculating … .”
Occasionally, I decide I’m going the right way despite what the GPS says. I usually get even more lost. Finally, I give in and follow the directions.
If I had listened, I could have made it on time. My obstinacy made me late and took away the joy I might have felt. I yell at me, “When will I listen?”
God has shown me how to be more flexible and willing to change my plans. More importantly, God has shown me that my ideas for serving others don’t always parallel the divine. That’s when it becomes necessary to stop and listen for new directions. “Recalculating … .”
“And when you turn to the right or when you turn to the left, your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, “This is the way; walk in it.’” (Isa 30:21, NRSV, adapted)
The Rev. Nancy Wichmann is pastor of East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
