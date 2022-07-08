It was a perfect day for my last ocean swim in Fort Lauderdale before heading back to Newburyport.
The water temperature was comfortable, there was no wind, and the ocean surface was flat. As I put on my cap and goggles, a woman remarked to me: “Aren’t you worried swimming in the ocean – I would love to swim but I am afraid of sharks.”
I confidently quipped that I would be swimming in very shallow water and very close to shore.
As I started to swim, I began thinking about the real reason I could swim without fear and an assurance of safety. It had to be based on more than a low incident rate or even being close to shore.
The Bible tells us: “And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good.” (Gen. 1:31)
This creation includes the fish of the sea. The presence of this universal goodness is something that can be seen and felt. Also in Genesis, we learn that man [including woman] made in the image and likeness of God was given dominion over the fish of the sea and the fowl of the air.
To me, this means that man has been given the ability to co-exist peacefully within God’s universe. He has been given the intelligence both to navigate safely and to face down fear. Rethinking my quick response to the woman, I realized afresh that there is a more certain reason that we can swim without fear. I was glad to think on this as I swam along.
And then, a most amazing thing happened. As I looked down through my goggles, I could see that a school of maybe 20 or 30 small fish were swimming with me.
They were literally keeping pace with me just below my reach. I kept thinking they might fall away, but even when I got to my destination, they turned with me and remained with me the whole swim back.
Companioning with the fish, these words from a favorite hymn came to mind: “He knows the angels that you need, and sends them to our side, To comfort, guard and guide.” (Violet Hay)
Mary Baker Eddy, who discovered and founded Christian Science, gives a definition of angels in the glossary of her book “Science and Health”: “God’s thoughts passing to man; pure and perfect; the inspiration of goodness ... ” Could these fish, in a small way, symbolize the way God sticks closely with us – bringing us tangible comfort?
For me, this realization on my morning swim had more significance. I had been preparing for a financial exam for my work.
I was feeling so much pressure and concern about being able to master the voluminous material. And then it dawned on me – wherever I am, I always have God’s angels with me. I have right thoughts that will guide me. The fear of failing the test started to fade.
I sat for the exam and during those three hours I did feel some moments of worry, but as I remembered the school of fish sticking by my side, it brought me back to knowing that God’s angel thoughts were with me in the exam.
I passed the exam but what felt much bigger than that result was gaining a stronger trust in God. This realization of God’s closeness is available to bless us in every activity of our day.
Melissa Abbott is a member of First Church of Christ Scientist, Newburyport.
