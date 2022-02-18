“Welcome” is a word used so freely that we forget how radical it is – radical in the original sense of the word: fundamental, at the root or origin.
It’s a basic, elemental, human reality. None of us is purely an isolated individual. We’re gifted ourselves by parents and guardians, teachers, books, friends, grief, love, and even our environment.
Our DNA includes the earth – bacteria and viruses and all kinds of invisible partners that gift our lives to us. We’re welcomed into ourselves by everyone and everything around us.
So, when we’re unwelcome, when we’re rejected or excluded, the pain is so deep because it’s inhumane, because it goes against everything we are.
Surely, no one reading this is unaware that our city has welcomed 40 Afghan evacuees in the past two months.
And the question we must ask ourselves is: What gift of humanity, of wholeness, are we offering and being offered? and the “being offered” part is key.
It’s easy to see ourselves in the position of giving without realizing that the act of welcome is also to receive the gift – to be made who we are and become more ourselves. It’s an opportunity for growth and renewal.
Not everyone is involved in the same way or to the same extent. Families are being housed at St. Paul’s Episcopal; First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist; Central Congregational; and in an apartment by West Newbury Congregational.
Volunteers are teaching English daily, the schools are heavily involved with the children, some of us are getting to know our new neighbors with deep intimacy and friendship, while others will meet them in passing on the street, others still might help find permanent housing solutions or offer support in other ways.
But all of us are gifts to be offered and can receive these new friends as the gifts they are.
As a Christian, the radical nature of welcome is seen most clearly for me in the life and teachings of Jesus. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus defines the whole life of his followers as those who care for the most vulnerable: the hungry, the thirsty, the refugee, the naked, the sick, the imprisoned.
In fact, he goes as far to say that it is in them that we truly meet Christ among us.
“I was hungry,” he says. “I was thirsty.”
“I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”
Jesus’ entire life is an expression of welcome. Christ is called “Emmanuel,” meaning “God with us,” so that his whole existence is a practice in welcoming the stranger – meeting the “other,” indeed, the “other” of God with and among us, all the while welcoming us into God’s warm embrace.
An act of welcome that’s an exchange of giving and receiving – a liberating openness to others that’s also an enclosing embrace.
Becoming open, generous, hospitable people is directly tied to this embrace of others to “welcoming the stranger.”
The Greek word for hospitality in the New Testament, for example, is “xenophenia”: love of stranger, from xeno, stranger, and philos, love.
In other words, hospitality is not just having someone around for dinner or greeting someone with a warm smile – good things as those are.
It’s the opposite of xenophobia. The journey we’re on as a community is at once an active embrace of others and an active rejection of exclusive tendencies that refuse to receive the gift of others in our lives. Both of which make us better, more loving people.
In receiving the stranger, we’re also receiving ourselves – becoming more of who we are.
The question is whether we’re courageous enough, whether we’re human enough, for this radical gift of welcome.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
