The holiday of Chanukah, which begins Sunday evening, is the Jewish holiday of light.
During the shortest, darkest days of the year (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), we light candles for eight nights, commemorating the victory of Judah Maccabee over his Greek adversaries, and more famously, the subsequent celebration of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem and lighting of the ceremonial menorah, in which a one-day supply of candle oil lasted a full eight days until more could be procured.
In addition to enjoying the light of the Chanukah candles, Chanukah provides an opportunity to appreciate the different sources of light in our lives, the people and events that bring us comfort and inspiration during dark or difficult moments.
This year, I am drawing light from the teens of our Jewish community. When I work with teenagers, I’m astounded by the complexity of being a high schooler today – the pandemic disruptions; the social pressures of our digitally connected age; adults fighting about curriculum; TikTok … .
I also know from talking to parents and colleagues across the religious spectrum that teen engagement is a serious challenge: Many teens, I’m told, are either too busy for, or uninterested in, the meaning and community that religion and houses of worship have to offer. I was all the more inspired, then, at a recent workshop we held for teens in our community: “Why I Wear My Jewish Star.”
The participants were able to confidently articulate the value that being Jewish adds to their lives. They spoke of following in the footsteps of parents and grandparents and keeping tradition alive; of honoring the legacy and memory of family who survived, or died in, the Holocaust.
And they spoke of their Jewish experience as something that differentiates them from the vast majority of their peers, and as a result, encourages them to further understand and embrace their Jewish identities, and brings more meaning into their lives.
It’s not an easy time to embrace the responsibility of being a representative of the Jewish community. Antisemitism is becoming more widespread and virulent around us.
You’d have to be living under a rock to miss the vile hatred spewed by Kanye West – and the fact that he had twice as many Twitter followers as there are Jews living today. And that is only one unfortunate incident in a cascade not only of antisemitic tropes, but of actual attacks on Jewish institutions and Jews themselves.
But the youth gave me hope – that they don’t cower in the face of hate, but rise up with pride in who they are.
The preservation of hope is one of the central messages of Chanukah – after all, the act of lighting the menorah with one day’s supply of oil was itself an act of defiant hope.
As a dear teacher of mine, Rabbi Sharon Cohen Anisfeld, president of Hebrew College, recently shared, “Chanukah isn’t about banishing darkness completely. It’s about kindling a little bit of light in the midst of darkness.”
We cannot turn away from the darkness in our world. But we can offer whatever bits of light we have to share.
As I light my Chanukah candles, I know they look puny compared to that vast, December nighttime sky. I also know, however, that their little flames will never appear brighter than they do contrasted with that darkness.
In the midst of a difficult month for my community, I found sparks of light with a group of Jewish teens. In the spirit of Chanukah, I hope we can support those who are bringing light to our lives, and add our own alongside.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
