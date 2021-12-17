The time came for Mary to deliver her child and she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn. (Luke 2:6-7)
It’s an ancient theological question: Why did God put on skin to become one of us?
Some of us think it was to fix a big problem – that it was the only way to pay the debt incurred by sin – either Adam’s or our own.
In adulthood, that story goes, Jesus will pay the toll, with his broken body, so that we can cross the bridge over that enormous abyss that our disobedience creates between us and God.
Others believe that people couldn’t accept that God understood all that we mere mortals have to live through. Therefore, God came to live the same life we do so that we would know that God shared our pain, tears and temptations.
Lots of people believe this; if you do, you’re standing in a long line of faithful people over the centuries. I couldn’t call you wrong.
But that’s not the only story the church has told about why God took on a body so that they would be near to us. There are other honored traditions (academics spill a lot of ink discussing them).
One of them, and my favorite, imagines that Jesus came to divinize us, to give us God’s own glory. It’s called “The Great Exchange.”
In this version, God empties Godself out to take humanity in. God bends, or reaches, down to lift us up. God accepts a human body’s limits to do away with the constraints that made us feel as if God and humans were opposites. With the incarnation, God proves that we are not and God is not.
In John’s gospel, we hear that, “The Word became flesh and pitched a tent with us.” (That is what the Greek means.) God joined us in our camp so that we could join God’s camp. Yes, we have reciprocal privileges.
If you accept this, then what you’re looking for in this Advent season is not someone to fix you but for someone who can reveal you to yourself.
The unmerited, divine gift we seek on the horizon is not a resetting of our moral compass but a bright mirror, a long look, a joyous surprise of our mutual recognition.
Look, there, in that mirror and see the eternal likeness, the dignity, the closeness, the ever-shining love that reflects back at you.
You were created in the image of God, and God takes on skin so that you can be sure of that.
The Rev. Nancy Wichmann is pastor of East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
