If the polling data is to be believed, a lot of us are very unhappy.
A few weeks ago, The Boston Globe published results from a recent poll of Massachusetts residents revealing “a suffocating sense of unease.”
Eighty percent of respondents have been pinched by rising costs. More than half worry about household finances. Increased cost for food, housing, energy and medical care are major sources of stress, especially for young adults, the elderly, and Black and Latino households. Families have canceled road trips this summer because of gas prices – and even beach trips because of the cost of parking!
Money woes are not the only source of anxiety. Massachusetts residents reported distress over the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on abortion, the environment and gun control legislation.
Many worry that the Supreme Court might overturn gay marriage in the future. The continued war in Ukraine worries people and voters here share the nation’s negative views of President Biden’s performance. They strongly approve of Charlie Baker, but will probably elect a Democrat to follow him, continuing a trend away from partisan loyalty.
Many of us are anxious about many things and there seems to be little agreement about how to fix what’s wrong. In this troubled landscape, I wonder if part of the problem is that every issue seems cataclysmic. In recent years, we’ve become accustomed to lurching from one crisis to another and maybe we have lost perspective about the big picture.
I don’t mean to suggest that we should ignore problems or fail to address the human suffering of poverty and hunger and racism in any way that we can. As a Christian pastor, one of my core convictions is that people of faith and goodwill should work together to overcome oppression and support human flourishing. But what if one source of our suffering is the narrowing of our field of vision because our problems seem so numerous.
Recently, theologian Susan Thistlethwaite expressed this view in an editorial titled, “Awe and Tolerance Go Together.” The retired president of Chicago Theological Seminary has a long history as an advocate for justice.
She expresses concern about the threat that Christian nationalism poses to democracy, warning against any ideology that claims, “God is on my side.” She argues that the problem of Christian nationalism is both its tribal understanding of the human condition and its vision of God that is too small. Any glimpse of God should inspire awe and wonder, not rigid and narrow rules that limit creativity and often lead to despair.
An expansive vision of the grandeur of God is consistent with biblical wisdom. When Job complains bitterly to God about the overwhelming suffering that he has endured, God does not try to deny Job’s experience or explain away the pain that humans suffer. Instead, God reminds Job of the marvels of the universe – from the beauty of the stars to the great creatures that live beneath the sea.
Today, we have a different kind of reminder thanks to the Webb Space Telescope. Images of stars and galaxies that were once invisible are transforming our understanding of astronomy. They might also transform our understanding of ourselves – just as the Apollo era “blue marble” photo of Earth helped us to see our world in a new way.
Webb’s images might make us feel small – or they might remind us that life is bigger than our immediate worries – and that God, who created the swirling heavens, made us also, and loves us more than we can imagine.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport. One of his loves is staring at the night sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.