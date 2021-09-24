I spent much of the winter and spring in 2020 outside, enjoying nature and time taking long walks with my adult daughter.
Together, we broached the problems of the world, namely remembering what mattered most – each other, our family and personal responsibility.
We discussed what it meant to be responsible citizens and community members, including how to engage in larger societal issues such as racial injustice, economic inequality and climate change, each of which can feel overwhelming.
Then in midsummer, my daughter moved to Los Angeles to be with her life partner, and I returned to ministering to a church entirely online. Fall 2020 was a blur of Zoom meetings and online streamed worship. The novelty and adrenaline that accompany major adaptation wore off.
The holidays came and went, and we ushered in a new year. I was beginning to feel flat emotionally, and it scared me.
I took comfort when I read Adam Grant’s April 19th op-ed titled, “There’s a name for the blah you’re feeling: It’s called languishing” in The New York Times.
He wrote, “Languishing is a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if you’re muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield.”
The feeling of languishing began to shift later in the spring as my congregation began worshiping outdoors at Atkinson Common. Being together in person was the medicine I needed.
It felt as if my heart began to beat in an upward motion again, and I had hope that we had gotten through the worst of the pandemic and that normalcy would return.
Then, the tide turned again. The delta variant began spreading. Public health officials were becoming more concerned by the day. At first, I pushed this news away. The thought of things retracting was unbearable.
I was in Los Angeles visiting my daughter when the reality of what was happening began to sink again. She tried to talk with me about it, hoping we could return to our “walk therapy,” but something was different, and it didn’t work this time.
Instead, I was driven inside myself to find the answers. The questions circling in my mind and heart were: What’s this all about? How will we do this again if we need to go back into quarantine? What have I learned during the last 18 months? What needs to change that is within my control?
This internal process went on for some time. I wondered if I was the only person experiencing this. I engaged in a variety of spiritual practices, including long walks in nature, conversations with trusted friends and colleagues, journaling, centering prayer and meditation.
Above all, I trusted that something important was happening and that it was going to take the time it needed to resolve itself.
Things began to shift after about eight weeks. I began to feel the optimism, hope and external engagement so natural to me. I emerged from this inside time changed, with greater clarity about who I am and what matters.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, our congregation met online and in person in the sanctuary for the first time in 78 weeks. As I looked out at them, I knew we were all changed, too.
At the same time, each person’s unique essence remains. Though we can’t go through life unaffected, we can trust our internal processes and support one another through them.
Perhaps, you have gone through similar times or are needing to go inside yourself right now. Trust that place. It’s fertile ground. Wishing you peace and blessings on the journey.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
