As we work our way through and past another Memorial Day, I’ve been thinking about the role of memories in our lives.
Here in the U.S., this holiday is specific to honoring the lives of those lost to war dating back to the Civil War. This practice of remembering soldiers who have died in war, however, goes back thousands of years, to ancient Athens at least, about 400 B.C., give or take a few decades.
Many cultures have time set aside to remember lost loved ones, stories of our past, the good ol’ days, the bad ol’ days, the trials of life during times of struggle and strife. These are good and beneficial times when we can both honor the past and strengthen a community to move forward.
The Holy Scriptures are the interpretations of memories and experiences of humanity’s relationship with the divine. They can teach us much about how to remember and how to heal, in time.
In various faith traditions, in fact, forgiveness and reconciliation are two transforming pathways to healing. The Psalms show how to name pain, lament and relinquish to God the hurts and pain that are no longer ours to hold.
And just like the ancient storytellers, the role of memory significantly affects how we address the future. For some, memories of survival make them stronger and more resilient, while other survivors of traumatic events are held hostage by the past, unable to move forward.
I wonder how this time of pandemic will be memorialized 50 to 100 years from now. Will we remember how we endured as much as remember that as of May 2022, more than 1 million people died from COVID in the U.S. alone?
Will we hold on to stories of resilient children as they adjusted again and again to school on Zoom, masks in class and heroic teachers getting ever more creative with our children to keep them engaged? Heroic health care professionals suiting up month after month to save the lives of our loved one?
Will we hold on to divisions of how we approached the unknown of this pandemic? Or will we learn to work more closely together finding common ground for the common good?
The stories that have survived from the 1918 so-called “Spanish” influenza pandemic are of coordinated and creative health care, resilience amid trauma and survival. Many lessons from that time led to greater understanding of infection and better health care practices. This gives me hope for us and our grandchildren.
There is trauma today, to be sure. Personal stories of loss of loved ones are still so fresh. Communities divided and raw and unable to find common ground yet. Healing from this pain and loss is both an individual endeavor and it is communal.
Stories in scripture and from past pandemics reveal a deeper human nature of resilience and hope. Today, as we continue to endure variants of this coronavirus, let us hold on to hope that we can come together, in time, sharing stories of mutual suffering, finding common ground in our humanity.
Still, I wonder, which memories will stay with us? Which stories will survive and inform our future?
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
