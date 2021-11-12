In both recent sermons and conversations, I have spoken about being at peace within ourselves.
It is a topic that has seemed to resonate with folks, so I thought I would share some thoughts on it here.
In recent weeks, I have been preaching on the Epistle of James. We reflected on James naming conflict within ourselves as the cause for conflicts and disputes with others.
This insight seemed to be very helpful for people as we navigate what seems to be an ever more polarized society. If we are to find peace in our lives today, we must be able to find it within ourselves in order to bring it to the world outside of us.
Have you ever found that there is one particular person or type of person who gets on your nerves more than others? Perhaps, it is someone at your business meetings or a relative who you always seem to get annoyed by.
Maybe, they are the person who you are anticipating getting into a conflict with on your way to the meeting, or they are the person you spend the rest of the night saying to your significant other, “Oh, and another thing they said was … .”
Perhaps, you are upset by people who say certain phrases than you, or like to work at a different pace than you, or interrupt and talk over you, or whatever else it may be that sets you off. What happens if, when we find ourselves upset by these people, we look within ourselves to see why we are upset rather than look at them as the cause.
The Epistle of James points to envy and selfish ambition within us as a cause of disputes and conflicts. Perhaps, the reason we always get into disputes with that person at work is because we are envious.
Perhaps, they are really good at their job, or get paid more than us, or we feel like the boss likes them more than us. Maybe, if we are honest with ourselves, we look for faults in them because we are envious of them.
Likewise, if we are selfishly ambitious, we may be the cause of conflict with someone because we see them as a barrier to what we want to achieve or obtain.
Beyond envy and selfish ambition, I am sure there are many more things that go on within us that might cause us to be offended by or be more likely to get into a conflict with certain people.
Whatever the reasons are within us that cause us to experience conflict with certain people or types of people, we can only be responsible for our own feelings, thoughts, words and actions.
If I am routinely getting into arguments with someone I see every day at work, I can only change my way of being and responding in that relationship.
If I look within and discover that the person’s tendency to interrupt me while I’m talking is the thing that always makes me upset, I can find peace with that understanding.
Sometimes, just knowing and naming why we get upset helps us to stop getting upset. Sometimes, we realize that our problem actually has nothing to do with the person we tend to argue with and that it has everything to do with us.
Sometimes, we are able to talk to the person about what is upsetting us because we have looked within and named the behavior or situation that is bothering us without being reactionary.
Whatever the results are, we will live much more peaceful lives and will bring more peace to the world if we take the time and care to find peace within.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
