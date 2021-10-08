For most of us, October means apple picking, leaf peeping, and Halloween costumes and candy.
On the church calendar, early October also includes two important dates: the Feast of St. Francis on Oct. 4 and World Communion Sunday on the first Sunday of October.
At Central Congregational, we celebrated these events with outdoor services on consecutive Sundays. Together, we reflected on what these liturgical dates might teach us about the good life, a life of faithful discipleship?
The first of these dates remembers the life and legacy of a 12th century Italian who abandoned privilege and worldly pleasures to reform the church through simple living, service to the poor and care for creation. He founded the religious order that bears his name and is respected by the universal church.
World Communion Sunday was an innovation of the Presbyterian Church in the 1930s, created between the World Wars as a symbol of Christian unity and the work of Christians to build cross-cultural understanding and peace.
In one of our outdoor services, we offered a Blessing of the Animals, recognizing the special places that dogs, cats, turtles and even stuffed animals play in our lives – particularly as constant companions during the pandemic lockdown.
In the second outdoor service, we shared Communion with breads from cultures around the world. In the quotidian simplicity of bread, we remembered our connections to people from diverse backgrounds.
Francis was the son of a wealthy merchant family in Assisi. He could have lived a comfortable life from the proceeds of his father’s silk business. For many years, that’s what he did.
But he joined a military expedition as a young man, was captured and suffered from ill health. He began to question his choices and purpose in life.
One day, while praying in a ruined chapel, he had a religious experience in which a mystical vision of the crucified Christ instructed him, “Francis, go and repair my house, which has fallen into ruins as you can see.”
He took that command literally and began to raise funds to repair one ruined chapel. But his impact extended beyond the repair of one building as his personal transformation promoted forms of spirituality and faith practices that renewed the church.
Today, many scholars and opinion makers have reflected on the decline of churches and other faith communities, particularly noting the strain of the pandemic challenges.
But the same dynamics that have impacted communities of faith have affected all communities. Many organizations struggle with inadequate funding and volunteer hours.
There are many reasons for these trends and political polarization of the current moment has further diminished our capacity to work together. I wonder if we might extrapolate from the vision that Francis received to hear the call to, “Repair our communities which have fallen into disrepair.”
Francis is respected as an advocate for peace and the environment. Although he did not write the oft-attributed prayer, “Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace,” his actual words in “The Canticle of Brother Sun and Sister Moon” offers a sweeping vision of life and God’s presence in all things – the wind, water and stars.
Recognizing our interdependence, it is the basis for peace-making and climate repair. Similarly, the simplicity of a Communion meal reminds us that all people depend on the fruits of the earth for our lives and health.
The powerful witness of St. Francis and a shared worldwide Communion offer hope that we can celebrate shared values as we renew our commitment to community and care for creation.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport and a longtime admirer of Francis of Assisi.
