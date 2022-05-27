Prayer is opening up beyond ourselves. We come to the end of ourselves, overwhelmed with thanksgiving or wonder, or maybe a sense of deep longing or desperation, or maybe we just want to hold those we love up to a love that is unending.
And there is nowhere to go but out – to reach out toward another, even when we’re not sure exactly what that means.
Prayer is a realization of our dependence, that we’re in need and can only be fulfilled by pouring ourselves out and this gift of ourselves is always active – even in our stillness.
Because the one who receives us as a gift, the one who hears our prayer and whose arms are always open, is continually on the move. Medieval theologians referred to God as Actus Purus, pure act, meaning that God is God’s actions: God is love, is forgiveness, is mercy and grace, and there’s nothing we can do about it.
And this is wildly freeing. If God is love, by definition, then there is nothing any of us could ever do to lose that love, and we never did anything to earn it in the first place. Loving you is simply who God is.
And prayer is, first of all, just acknowledging this – it’s awareness of God’s presence, being attuned to it. So that to pray is to respond to God’s presence and activity by directing our own presence and activity toward God.
It’s responding to who God is by offering up who we are and in this gift of ourselves, simply being present with God, we find every kind of prayer.
This includes what is often called “intercessory” prayer, prayer for other people. It’s a word that can simply mean “to be with.” To pray for someone is something like being with them, in their struggle, in their joy, before the presence of that perfect, unending love we call God.
But this God, this love, is action, remember. To truly pray for another, to truly make that offering of togetherness before God, isn’t a fleeting idea of the person, it isn’t “sending good vibes.” It is to act – to join with the Actus Purus of love for another.
When prayer becomes an excuse for inaction rather than an impetus to act, it isn’t prayer at all. Sometimes, in the midst of unspeakable tragedy, silence is all we have, at least for a moment.
All we know to do, all we’re able to do, is sit and intercede in stillness (prayer doesn’t require words). But even that silence is a stirring if it’s real prayer. I
It’s part of a larger reaching out beyond ourselves in other ways – interceding, being with another in ways that follow God’s loving action in the world – offering ourselves to others not just in words or “thoughts” but in the real, tangible, presence of their need.
Using the word “prayer” as a way of avoiding action not only betrays a complete lack of understanding of the word, it’s also blasphemous.
Uziyah, Amerie, Xavier, Tess, Ellie, Rojelio, Jose, Jailah, Jayce, Nevaeh, Jackie, Annabelle, Eliahana, Makenna, Lexi, Eva, Irma, and others whose names we don’t yet know, whom we can only offer to God in silence, do not need evasive “thoughts and prayers.”
They need prayer that moves, prayer that refuses to enable this country’s violence, that refuses to live under the pretense that such violence is just a brute fact about the way the world is and there’s nothing we can do about it. True prayer doesn’t evade, it confronts.
So pray, please pray, in whatever way you know how. But if your prayer is genuine, you had better be prepared to move.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
