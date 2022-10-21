This column is about my church’s experience with taking in one of the Afghan refugee families and having that family live in our Parish Hall. I have tried to write this without coming across as though I were “humble bragging,” a term my son taught me.
Humble bragging is when someone shares good news, trying to appear humble but coming across the opposite. For example, “I am so honored and grateful to be promoted to such and such position, after graduating from some great college and only having worked in the field a month.”
We have all been on the receiving end of this and may even have done it ourselves.
I didn’t want to humble brag about the gifts of our work with the Afghans and countless others in our community also supporting these families. Yet, it is an important story to tell of our city coming together in a shared commitment.
Then, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Newburyport held its second annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. That morning, a large crowd gathered and circled around stone sculptures and musical instruments crafted by Indigenous people.
The circle included Indigenous leaders, community officials, faith leaders, event organizers and other citizens. As part of my remarks, I read the names of 25 other cities and towns in our state holding similar celebrations. People clapped in response, and I felt what can only be called genuine pride.
This genuine pride was in response to how our city works to do the right thing for as many people as possible, even as we admit there is more to be done. The feelings of caring and community spirit were visceral.
This was not humble bragging, but instead a celebration of the respect we have for Indigenous peoples in our region and the partnerships we are creating together.
It reminded me of when our church’s “Black Lives Matter” banner was vandalized and one woman sewed it back together with colored tape, and the community came together in support as children raised the flag. That was also a time of genuine pride.
The work Newburyport and its people, along with many from area towns, are doing in support of the 42 Afghans now living here is also a source of genuine pride. These families arrived here last winter seeking temporary housing as they fled life-threatening conditions in their home country after supporting our government’s work there. Their participation in our community has been transformative for all of us, American and Afghan.
Humble bragging is generally verbose, with lots of talk and little action. In comparison, words fall short in experiences that inspire genuine pride. Tremendous amounts of work happen behind the scenes during times of genuine pride. It is not for the faint of heart.
Genuine pride can be gritty and unassuming, and almost always accompanies things that require hard work, while humble bragging appears all over social media, with hashtags and glitter.
Lurking behind humble bragging is often a seeking for affirmation and approval. The times and experience that leave us feeling genuine pride start with a willingness to do what is right.
We then act in love toward and for others, be they schoolchildren, family members or refugees. The gifts we receive in return for making such commitments and acting in love are much larger than any gifts we have given.
Thank you for everything that has been done and continues to be done for the Afghan families in our community. We can all feel genuinely proud and recognize the gifts we have received and given.
The Rev. Rebecca M. Bryan is minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.