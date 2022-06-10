When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place.
And suddenly from heaven, there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting.
Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability. —Acts 2:1-4 (NRSV)
Trivia time: What was the first language that God spoke to humans in?
There are a number of ways you can choose to answer this question.
If we begin with Adam and Eve, biblical scholars will speak of the “Adamic language”: that used in the Garden of Eden between God and the first people.
Moving on beyond this prehistorical time to Abraham, linguistic scholars cite Aramaic as his language, and therefore the language used to call him from the burning bush.
Further ahead still, Moses spoke Egyptian – maybe even having a smattering of Greek or Latin in his vocabulary – and also spoke an early form of Hebrew.
What is most important here is that God speaks to them and each of us in the language we can understand.
This includes the grammar of the time and place, and also the rhetoric used: the medium in which we will be able to receive the message most clearly.
God may speak words, but God may also speak in experiences with the creation, with other humans, with the confluence of what would be unrelated events.
Superseding linguistics and rhetoric, the language God always uses is that of the Holy Spirit: the enlivening breath that makes God’s communication with us impact us in a way other words do not.
Christians have just celebrated Pentecost – the day when we remember that the gift of the Holy
Spirit was given to Jesus’ scared, uncertain followers after his ascension.
This gift emboldened them, giving them the enthusiasm and energy to go out into the world and share the message of new life shown to us through Jesus’ teaching, death and resurrection.
We believe that the Holy Spirit now resides not only in the communications of God to a prophet or leader, but in the lives of every Christian who makes up the living body of Christ on earth. What an astounding thought!
It is an encouragement to us, who often feel tongue tied or inadequate to speak the right and loving thing into this troubled world, that we can ask God to send the Spirit to help us.
The same Spirit that brought creation into being, breathed life into the first humans, spoke through the prophets, ministered through the life of Jesus, is now given to every one of us to help continue to spread God’s message of life and reconciliation.
God has spoken in all human languages to the people who are open to receiving God.
Undergirding this communication in every case is the language of the Holy Spirit, giving impact, relevance and power to these words.
May the power of the Holy Spirit be with each of us as we seek to follow in the ministry of Jesus, informing our words no matter what language we are speaking.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
