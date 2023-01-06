During the season of Christmas, it’s easy for many of us, particularly those of us who grew up in or around Christianity, to hear the story of Jesus’ birth again and it turns to nothing more than a sweet hint of nostalgia.
“The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay,” the child meek and mild and the cute furry animals in the Nativity scene give off a warm glow of calm like a Hallmark holiday film or Bing Crosby singing “White Christmas.”
But surely there’s more to it than that. A cute baby cooing is hardly a revolution to be celebrated millennia later. And I think if we look again at the story, its revolutionary nature shines through.
In the New Testament, Jesus is referred to as Emmanuel, picking up on Isaiah’s prophecy in the Hebrew Bible. The word means, “God with us.” The claim is that in the life of Jesus, God has shown up, come to live among us. And when we look closer at the story, the way God shows up is shocking.
Whether or not you’re a follower of Jesus, take a moment and think about this claim of Christmas.
The heights of heaven and the depths of earth embrace, God inhabits human space. But God shows up not in a palace but in a cave, not in glorious triumph but into the risk, danger, and vulnerability of an infant, not in riches but in poverty, and in the cover of night, in the backwoods town of Bethlehem with a feeding trough for a crib.
The creator has joined creation in all its risk, vulnerability and weakness, and has taken up residence in the frail frame of an infant.
God doesn’t break into our world from above, as an outsider, but wells up from within it. God’s life, love, and mercy inhabit human space not by overpowering it, but by joining in. God comes to us not over and against us, but with and for us.
And if God is with us, Emmanuel, even there, reaching even to the manger – in frailty, weakness and dependency; if God is with us not just as a cute story about a sweet baby, but in the fear and risk of an unwed pregnant teenager, of a young family fleeing the violence of empire as refugees, in their poverty and struggle, in the most vulnerable state of infancy, and ultimately on the cross and in the tomb, then God is with us everywhere – nothing can place us out of reach of God’s love.
If God shows up in Jesus in this place of vulnerability and powerlessness, then the weakness and frailty in ourselves that we continually shy away from in dark corners of our lives is where God’s love enters in.
The darkness and shame we try to hide is where the light of God visits. The parts of our lives that feel hopeless, is where the hope of the world finds a home.
Christmas rids us of the fantasy that God is some fierce being “out there,” that we have to persuade to like us, whose arm we have to twist to gain favor or get on our side. The birth of Emmanuel, God with us from the manger to the cross, God among us welling up from within as an insider, means that God is overflowing with love for you – that God is always for you, and that you never, ever have to earn God’s love.
God in the manger, God among us in Bethlehem, means that you are infinitely, forever, always, and already the beloved of God – whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you’ve been through, wherever you’re headed.
Christmas reveals your truest self to you: You are loved. You are loved. You are loved.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.