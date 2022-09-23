“You shall not give false testimony against your neighbor.”
Exodus 20:16 (NIV)
This ninth of the Ten Commandments is familiar to people of many faith traditions, and often gets summarized into the phrase “don’t lie” as a shorthand. People of faith should be honest. Our words should hold integrity, and represent to God and others our true nature.
We also know that in practicality, rigorous honesty is not helpful. But if we are not always totally honest, are we violating this commandment?
Take this example from when my husband and I had been dating only a few months. I was at the season of young adult life where I had: 1. a fair amount of free time; 2. not much money; and 3. a lot of friends who were getting married.
To answer the need for suitable wedding gifts, I landed on creating crocheted afghans: I had time, and the only expense was yarn. Each project lasted a couple of months.
When I decided I’d like to make an afghan for this man who I hoped would be my future husband, I wanted to surprise him. How was I to explain the handiwork he saw me creating? By telling him that it was for my roommate, of course!
When I did present the afghan to him, a friend of his expressed concern about my character because, in the friend’s view, I had lied.
Isn’t this true? Had I not shown myself to be in violation of this Ninth Commandment? I carried this puzzle around with me, feeling that somehow, though I had not been factual, the spirit of enabling the joy of surprise was important and maybe even a blessing. and yet, what I had said was not true.
A closer look at the original language of this mandate reveals that “don’t lie” is too simplistic a take. The word is a legal one, and relates to the way we speak about other people.
If we have to relate our own account, our own witness, of a person’s behavior – especially if it is regarding something that might impact their safety or stature – we had better be sure it represents our own personal experience, not the observation of others. If we restate the experience of others, we may be perpetuating discrimination and prejudice.
Secondly, we see examples from scripture where false statements have been vehicles of blessing by preserving life or enabling peace. The midwives of Egypt did not tell the truth to Pharoah when being told they must kill Hebrew babies, and instead let them live.
The woman Rahab did not tell the truth when asked by her king if she was housing spies from Israel in her home, thus interrupting military aggression. Both of these were blessings, and an advancement of God’s work in the world.
Yes, our words should be accurate. They should also take into account the impact they will have on those around us, and value dignity, life and peace. They should seek to add to the strength and health of the community around us.
This may mean accurately reporting behavior harmful to the community that we have witnessed. It also may mean choosing discretion, to withhold a perfectly honest word in the service of love, dignity and peace.
So … on the keeping of a surprise so that my future husband would be delighted? My heart is at ease with that decision.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
