Casa de Misericordia sits high on a hill in Nogales, Mexico. “Misericordia” is the Spanish word for mercy.
It is home for families waiting to apply for asylum in the U.S., run by two Mexican Catholic nuns and financially supported by U.S. Protestant churches.
When our church team visited in November, there were 120 people living there. Waiting. Scared. Displaced. Uncertain. So much unknown but they had been welcomed and are part of a community at Casa de Misericordia.
The surrounding neighborhood is home to cartel members who get what they want by whatever means is necessary. Yet, inside the walls of the shelter, there is a peace that can be felt.
Their property and the ways of the people living there are not the ways of the violent, threatening gangs. They are situated right in the midst of all that but have chosen to live a different way. They have transformed the ways of control and crime to ways of hospitality, shelter and hope.
The entrance to the play area at Misericordia is a very visible symbol of transformation. Three pieces of metal are hooked together to make an opening into a play area. Space set aside for recreation, fun and enjoyment.
The part that goes across the top is bright yellow and draws passersby to its boldness. This piece shines vibrancy and welcome.
The piece is tangible proof that transformation can happen. That yellow painted metal piece first functioned as part of a U.S. landing strip used for military operations in the Middle East desert.
Decommissioned from its war function, that piece then became part of the border wall on the Arizona/Mexico border, once again begin used to intimidate, threaten and limit.
When a bigger wall was built, this piece was removed and has now been transformed to making a playground accessible. What was once part of the war machine has been transformed into something of peace and hope.
This kind of transformation is not what we are conditioned to anticipate but it is what the Prophet Isaiah proclaims is possible and is going to happen. “A shoot shall come from the stump of Jesse.”
Stumps are what are leftover after we take down a tree. Stumps are visible reminders that what once was growing is no longer.
Stumps are trip hazards and in the way, and a lot of work (or expense) to remove. They are a nuisance. and Isaiah declares that God will bring life through what is problematic and not wanted.
A shoot will come, a branch will grow. The leftover stump is not an end, from it, something new will come.
At Casa de Misericordia, a shoot has come from the stump – fragile and tenacious. Like the transformation Gen. Eisenhower envisioned in his 1953 speech, “A Chance for Peace” – “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”
Transformation that will lead to Black Lives Matter activists welcomed by police unions, the Tea Party, the ACLU and the Zionist recognizing each other’s humanity, the gun lobby and Oxford High School students weeping together, Republicans and Democrats breaking bread together.
We are stumbling over stumps of all kinds. In Advent, we remember the words of Isaiah. The stump is not the end. From the stump a shoot will come.
Old patterns of division and domination will transform and peace will spread. This is God’s promise. Our response is to look for and tend the shoots and become part of the transformation that is underway.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.