It’s that time of year again when we reflect on the past year, think about the year to come, and make some resolutions.
Supposedly, this practice dates back 4,000 years, to the Babylonians. They had a 12-day religious festival, Akitu, which took place at harvest time, when they would make promises to the gods.
They believed if they kept their promises, the gods would favor them in the coming year. So the original practice of resolutions had a spiritual base.
Over time, New Year’s resolutions have become more and more secular.
People in different countries have different things that they make resolutions about. A Google survey said that health was the most popular goal for people in the U.S. and Egypt, while romance was on the minds of those in Australia and Japan. Russians focused on education, and in India, work-related goals were the most popular.
Missing from this list are resolutions that address our spiritual lives. If you are a religious person, consider a resolution to attend more services or read scriptural passages more often.
If nature is your way of lifting your spirit, resolutions to take more walks in the woods or by the ocean. If relationships are most uplifting for you, a resolution to reach out to family and friends on some regular basis.
If service has much meaning for you, find a regular service opportunity to involve yourself in. and for us all, giving thanks for the blessings in our lives in some planned way.
Then, there is the thorny subject of keeping your resolutions. Research has shown that 8% of those who make resolutions keep them.
Life tends to throw us curveballs to our perfectly laid-out plans. When it does, you might fail to keep your resolution. It is OK. Practice patience and self-forgiveness, and consider adjusting your goal and reaffirming your intention and get back on track.
Consider meeting with a spiritual director and/or accountability partner regularly. Knowing that you are going to share your intentions and progress, and/or obstacles, with someone else tends to keep you motivated and often leads to higher success rates in completing your goal.
In Japan, people do a Japanese calligraphy, called kakizome, on the first day of the year. The calligraphy work is displayed somewhere they can see it easily, making it easier to remember their resolutions. So consider making something visual that will serve the same purpose for you.
Focus on process, not results. Instead of focusing on “enhancing your spiritual life,” focus on doing a particular daily prayer, or taking a nature walk on some regular basis, appreciating the beauty that surrounds us.
I wish you a good new year, a year of peace, health and love, and may your spirit be uplifted in the coming year.
The Rev. Joel Grossman, an interfaith minister, is the director of spiritual services with Constellation Hospice in Newburyport. He also has a practice offering spiritual support on a donation basis: www.spiritualjourneysupport.com.
