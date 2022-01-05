If God were female, things might be different. It might be that as a mother God wouldn’t allow her children to be taken from loved ones in the dark of night, crossing a border to find safety. She would see to it that guns were locked away safely, if owned at all, and that teachers had the support they deserved to give children what they needed, including supplies, food, and teaching resources, regardless of their zip code.
If God were a mother, she would insist that her children care for the Earth and each other and all sentient beings. But she wouldn’t just be warm and fuzzy. She would be mad as hell at some of what is happening right now. She would sit us down and say, “Get to know one another”; “Make amends for how you’ve hurt each other and yourselves in the process”; and “Get to know me, too.” She would whisper in our ears as we climbed on her lap to learn the lessons of Indigenous People, elders, and wise sages.
If God were female and a grandmother, she wouldn’t accept sex trafficking, the school to prison pipeline, or gerrymandering. She would say, in her grandmotherly voice, “Come now. Stop this. It’s no longer a little thing; your ignorance, greed and unwillingness to see the truth is killing millions of people.” And the wisest of women, the great grandmother, would remind us that there is only one life guaranteed, that life is ours, right now, and that it’s our choice what we do with it.
All of this debate about God’s gender is nonsense, of course, because God is female. More likely, God is not male or female, but both.
Rabbi Mark Sameth in his book The Name traces the name for God to the late Bronze Age, when he believes the name for God was actually Hu-Hi, which is Hebrew for “He-She.” Thus, making God a dual-gendered deity.
Or perhaps God isn’t a gender at all, but is instead energy. Maybe God is the name for everything, nature, or reality.
Whatever the case, we need to be consistent in how we believe the God of our understanding would act, in my case always siding with love. Cornell West says, “Love is what justice looks like in public.” bell hooks, may she rest in peace, understood love to be a verb. The poet Wendell Berry says, “I take literally the statement in the Gospel of John that God loves the world. I believe that the world was created and approved by love, that it subsists, coheres, and endures by love, and that, insofar as it is redeemable, it can be redeemed only by love.”
The feminine expression of God can be seen in the Goddess ranging from the fury of Kali to the expansiveness of Gai and the compassion of Guan Yin.
Whatever we call Her, it’s about time we look at things differently and, in so doing, understand the world and ourselves anew. This new vision is one of equity, compassion, and radical love. (Thank you, Eddie Carson, for reminding us of the importance of that concept in your keynote at the recent William Lloyd Garrison lecture.) It is a vision that is willing to let go of systems that no longer work and to create ones that do. It is a vision that rejects “well, that’s how it is” and refuses to allow children of any race to be hurt. It is a vision of a different world, one great-grandmother would be proud of. Her time has come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.