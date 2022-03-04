But love your enemies, do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return. Your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High; for he is kind to the ungrateful and the wicked. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful. “Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven; give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap; for the measure you give{/em} will be the measure you get back.”
— Luke 6:35-38 (NRSV)
I had the treat of a short getaway to Florida with a friend recently. A few days of sun, not much to do … perfection!
There, I experienced a modern-day parable that illustrates this – at face value – nonsensical teaching of Jesus.
Why on earth is it good to be kind to your enemies? Does Jesus take us to be suckers, losers, those naïve folks of which the world easily takes advantage? Folks back in the neighborhood agree: This is not a recipe for successful living.
During my Florida stay, I sat by the pool (as one does) and ordered fancy drinks (as one does). Our hotel bar server was extraordinary.
Though short-staffed and overworked, he had an endearing way of responding to each request with a grinning “I gotchu!” I felt noticed and taken care of. He made my vacation better. When it came time to tip, what do you suppose I did? I gave generously.
At the adjoining restaurant one evening, I arrived with a yet-to-be-finished cocktail from the pool. We were seated at the bar to eat dinner, and no sooner had I set my glass on the bar in front of me but the bartender snatched it away and tossed the drink in the sink with a curt, “You can’t bring that in here.”
Well! Not even a chance to go back outside and finish my rather expensive colada? I was irritated. We smoothed our ruffled feathers sufficiently to enjoy our meal, but when it came time to tip, what do you suppose I did? I was not inclined to be generous. He had not been kind to me; I saw no need to be kind to him.
In Jesus’ teaching in Luke 6 about how God will view us at the end of our lives, he says that the way we treat others, the “measure you give,” is the one that will be used by God to measure us. If we are generous, pouring out full measures of love and grace, God will measure us this way; if we are stingy, so will God’s grace be to us.
It’s easy to be gracious and loving to people like my “I gotchu” bartender! They fill us up with love and care, so our “measures” are full, and it is easy to return the same behavior.
But what about the tossing-out-perfectly-good-coladas bartender? He didn’t fill me with anything positive; I had nothing positive to give him. Right?
Here is what Jesus is getting at. The question is: Who is filling your “measure?” Are you depending on the people around you, their good attitudes and healthy spirits, to set the tone for how you interact with them and others? If the person closest to you is kind, you can have a good day and behave in kind ways, but if they are not, you cannot?
Jesus wants us to depend not on the fickle nature of the other humans around us, but on our relationship with God for our source of love, grace and generosity.
We begin recognizing that every time we turn to God for comfort, reassurance, peace and forgiveness, God fills us full to overflowing.
It is from that abundant filling of our “measures” that we can love friends and enemies alike: not because they have given it, but because our gracious God has richly poured into us. We are to treat others not in repayment for how they treat us, but from the deep well of love and graciousness that God supplies.
So, my colada-tossing bartender friend, the tip should have been more generous. Should I find myself on another Florida getaway, I will be glad for the opportunity to try again!
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
