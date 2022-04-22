”O, Life! In the tomb you have been laid, Christ!
And the armies of the angels were struck with amazement
glorifying your deep condescension”
(Holy Friday Lamentations) The Holy Friday evening service in the Orthodox church is focused on the lamentations at the tomb of Christ.
The whole church laments with the Mother of God and meditates on the great mystery at hand: the very source of life, the only Son of the Almighty God lies in the tomb bereft of form.
As the congregation chants together stanza after stanza, a joyous realization wells up from the deep sorrow: death cannot contain the source of life. The very structure of the realm of death dissolves. The gates of Hades are broken and the race of mortals is delivered! The tone turns triumphant: “Oh, that joy and immense delight with which you filled those in Hades, Christ, shining light in dark and gloomy caves!”
Nowadays, we have all but lost this realization that the power of death is broken. We are doing our best, as a society, to keep Christ buried in a tomb of irrelevance.
We nonchalantly try to make him no longer Lord of all, but merely an inspiration to a group of followers, with a collection of teachings that we can embrace or ignore as we please.
And yet, even when Christ was lying in the tomb like a mere mortal, he never ceased to be fully God, sitting at the right hand of the father, having the whole universe in his control.
The sun that has appeared to set is really the never-setting sun. He is not a story that rises and fades, but the very word by which the world is made!
The lesson of the Lamentations therefore is that underneath the deepest sorrow lies unshakable hope in the ultimate triumph of life.
No tomb can ever contain Christ the Savior. He made sure of that by stretching his hands on the cross and praying for forgiveness for us all: “Forgive them, Lord, for they do not know what they do” (Luke 23:34).
We look at the world today and we cry.
Tonight, Ukrainians will gather in their churches or what is left of them and deeply lament using the very chants that we described.
And yet this Sunday, right after midnight, they will come back to the same churches to shout out with joy, “Kristos Voskres! – Voistinu voskres!” Christ is risen! Truly he is risen!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
