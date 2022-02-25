Love – what does it sound like? What do you hear when you consider the sound of love?
Is that too weird a question?
Is that too soft a consideration?
My mind goes to music, love songs, when I try to describe the sound of love. But that doesn’t seem to be enough.
According to my very brief online research, there are an estimated 100 million songs about love out there, dating back hundreds of years up through today – in all the languages there are on this earth.
“Love at First Sight” ... The Love of Your life” ... “In the Name of Love” ... “What I Did For Love” ... “A Fool For Love” ... .
These songs are about love, but do they sound like love?
“Love” – such an overused word, and its meaning gets lost in all our interpretations. We often confuse feelings, emotions and a sense of obligation for love.
And to make things more complicated, our understanding and experience of love changes throughout our lives.
What we thought was love when we were young often turns out to be naïve infatuation, blind hopefulness and making someone into something they are not, something we need them to be.
More than a feeling, and emotion, love is verb, a foundation, a motivator to action.
Love can motivate us to act, sometimes foolishly, sometimes courageously, sometimes causing pain, other times saving us or someone else.
And on our best days, real love is directing our head and heart traffic toward our truest selves.
Throughoutholy scriptures and ancient texts, from a variety of sources, love seems to be the source of energy, and the purpose of living. So, it would seem that this word, “Love,” has so much power.
But, none of this helps to determine the sound of love. If we were to listen to the sound of love, what would we hear?
Perhaps, each of us hears a different tune or rhythm. For some, an old Bob Marley beat gets your head bobbing with “One love, one heart ... .”
For others, the Stevie Wonder hit “I Just Called to Say I Love You” with you humming along. Or perhaps love sounds like a Gregorian chant for you.
Maybe, love sounds more like the birds outside on an early spring morning. Or is it the sound of a newborn suckling with her mom? Or is it the sound of two strangers sharing stories of woe and release while waiting for the train?
For you, what is the sound of love? and how do you listen?
In ancient texts, we read that “love is patient, kind, not rude or boastful ... love rejoices in the truth ... love never ends.”
What if we substituted the word “God” for this “Perfect Love,” what do you hear as you listen to the sound of love?
Gathering for worship, however, formally or informally can help us hear this ultimate sound of “Perfect Love.”
If you have trouble listening to the sound of love, find a place where others gather and see if you can catch the tune, get your toe tapping and your heart beating to the rhythm.
We need each other, in the music, in life, in the sound of love.
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
