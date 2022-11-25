Recently, Fr. Jarred Mercer (St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Oct. 14) posted a thought-provoking article on the wisdom of living into mystery and the invitation to let go of certainty.
Fr. Jarred wrote of how more and more we are being faced with opportunities to embrace mystery.
I very much appreciated his thoughts and wanted to follow add more to this invitation; addressing the freedom of not knowing, and embracing uncertainty.
And perhaps, in that embrace, encountering the divine alongside you for comfort.
In seminary, I learned a phrase out of the Buddhist thought: “Only don’t know,” the Zen of not knowing.
To me, this is an invitation to realize and name that we most often don’t have the answers, that we simply don’t know. And that is OK.
There is a freedom in embracing this notion, a wisdom of “living into life’s mystery,” to borrow from Fr. Jarred’s article.
And there is more; there is opportunity for learning and for staying curious about what we encounter.
I invite you, dear reader, to live further, even further, into a posture of curiosity. Staying curious about our neighbors, curious about those we meet. Not nosy, just curious – approaching each relationship with a willingness to listen, wonder and even learn from each other.
Imagine ... if each of us realized that there is so much more to learn ... so many areas of life and the experiences of others that we don’t understand; if we don’t have all the answers, and that we don’t need to have all the answers. Imagine.
I’m reminded of the Old Testament story of Job, a man certain of his God, certain of God’s presence in his life, and even so, he endured unspeakable loss: his children, his home, his livelihood, his health, his possessions.
And in all this, his friends try, unhelpfully, to explain why all these bad things have befallen poor Job. Their take on things is that Job must have done something terrible to deserve this calamity.
The story goes on, finding Job in deep despair, crying out to God, “Why? I have done all according to your will, and yet here I am, alone, in pain.”
Job needs to know why, and where was God all that time? Interestingly, God does not explain why. God just shows up; the divine presence does not wipe away uncertainty, does not give Job answers to satisfy his angst.
Instead, God assures Job of the divine presence of love even during uncertainty and calamity. Stuff happens, not because we are bad or deserve things to happen, not because God decreed some justice on us or our neighbors.
God did not explain to Job why things had happened to him. And honestly, that would not have helped anyway. Stuff just happens sometimes. We are invited to respond assured that we are not alone, and that we don’t have all the answers and that is OK.
And just as God, divine love, was with Job all along, we are invited to be there for others when stuff happens, not to explain “why,” just to be present – in comfort and support.
That’s the way God rolls, showing up for us in times even if we never know why.
There really is so much we don’t know, and we are invited to live into the mystery of it all, staying curious and showing up for folks we love who need us.
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.