Sunday is May Day – a special day that celebrates new life in nature and justice among God’s people.
In Europe, springtime fertility celebrations have deep roots. Ancient Celts celebrated Beltane, a holiday that included lighting symbolic fires to support the rebirth of nature after the cold winter. When the Romans conquered Britain, they brought Floralia, a celebration of flowers to mark the spring.
The Puritan settlers of New England rejected May Day as pagan debauchery, but some traditions took hold in North America. The maypole is probably the best known activity, a folk dance with streamers around a pole.
My mother often described her love for the maypole in elementary school. As a college student, I participated in an annual May Day celebration on campus in honor of the college’s English Quaker heritage.
In the late 19th century, May Day became associated with progressive organizing and workers rights. On May 1, 1886, thousands of workers went on strike to demand an eight-hour workday.
Events turned violent in Chicago during a rally at Haymarket Square when someone threw a bomb that killed seven police officers. Dozens were wounded in the violence that followed. Several labor organizers were convicted, even executed, despite the lack of conclusive evidence.
The Haymarket massacre was a setback for the campaign for an eight-hour day, but it became a rallying cry to improve conditions for industrial workers. It also melded labor rights with ancient nature celebrations for May 1.
There’s a local connection to this labor history. George McNeill helped to lead the Amesbury-Salisbury strike in June 1852 after a new manager of the mill eliminated a 30-minute lunch break during a 12- to 14-hour shift.
Many of the striking workers were children and McNeill himself was only 14. The strike was supported by local leaders, but the mill owners refused to negotiate. They hired replacement workers to break the strike, but McNeill dedicated his life to labor reforms in Massachusetts that became a model for the nation, including the eight-hour day.
Religious leaders responded to these justice issues, creating what is known today as the Social Gospel Movement. One of its best-known proponents, the Rev. Walter Rauschenbusch, articulated Christian social responsibility based on his pastoral experience among the urban poor of Hell’s Kitchen in New York City.
Also, the Rev. A.J. Muste supported the Bread and Roses Strike in Lawrence and became an influential leader of the labor and peace movements, serving as the director of Fellowship of Reconciliation.
The Social Gospel extended its influence through the Rev. Benjamin Mays, president of Morehouse College. He crafted the intellectual foundation for the civil rights movement and was recognized by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a spiritual father.
Today, this religious spirit that celebrates new life and justice lives on in the Poor People’s Campaign. Led by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, the campaign builds on the work of Dr. King at the time of his assassination – to build a multiracial effort for economic justice.
Advocating a moral revival to support 140 million low-income people in this country, the campaign’s platform includes voting rights, better wages and health care, environmental justice and peace.
The campaign is planning a national mobilization on June 18 in Washington, D.C., with information at Poor People’s Campaign – A National Call for Moral Revival (poorpeoplescampaign.org).
May Day celebrate new life. This spring, let’s also heed the call for justice.
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport and serves on the National Council of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the nation’s oldest, interfaith peace organization.
