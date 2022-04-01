Suddenly God stood beside Jacob and said, “Every family of earth will be blessed because of you and your descendants. I am with you now, I will protect you everywhere you go. I will not leave you until I have done everything that I have promised you.”
— Genesis 28:13-15 (NRSV, adapted)
Jacob was born into the family of patriarchs that started our story. God made a covenant with his grandfather, Abraham, promising to bless him and all his descendants forever.
My professor said that Jacob’s name roughly means “con man.” He didn’t like promises and was less than reliable.
He was a troublemaker from the womb. His slightly older twin, Esau, should have become the family head and bearer of the covenant, but Jacob audaciously fooled his father and stole that birthright.
Rightfully so, Esau was furious, so Jacob ran. One night, he camped out in a strange land, sleeping under the stars. Since guns hadn’t been invented yet, he tucked the biggest rock he could find under his head (he liked a firm pillow).
His sleep was disturbed by a bad conscience. He dreamed of an elevator to heaven (he had a good imagination), angels riding up and down, with God at the top – the very God he had cheated and deceived.
But God’s faithfulness is stronger than any mere human flaws. “I’ll keep the covenant no matter who holds it,” God tells him. “And that’s you, Jacob.”
Then God promises, “Even though you won’t see me much in the next 20 years while you grow up, I’ll still be around. Then, we’ll have a wrestling match. The uprightness you develop by then will come out. You’ll change your name to Israel because of that wrestling. and then you’ll make a life that does somebody some good – actually a lot of people will be blessed because of you and your many children.”
We’re in the season of Lent, a period of time when we’re invited to examine our lives. We’re asked to repent, to turn around from, to turn our backs on those activities that pull us away from God.
Sometimes, it seems that the more we look at ourselves, the more we doubt we can straighten out or ever do anyone any good. We become sure that God can’t love or use us because we’re such a jumble of flaws and wounds.
Easter Sunday is coming! The resurrection promise is real. Jesus is with us. He is with us when we pray, when we listen, and even when we mess up.
Christ is the ultimate revelation of God’s love and power. Don’t be afraid. Take heart! The God who could turn Jacob into Israel isn’t going to have any trouble working with you.
No trouble at all.
The Rev. Nancy Wichmann is pastor of East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
