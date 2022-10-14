Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.