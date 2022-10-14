Over the past few centuries in the West, we’ve made every attempt to explain away questions at the expense of living them.
We’ve sought, in other words, to do away with mystery. Various “isms,” mechanical utilitarian ideologies, and interest only in sharply defined certainties have left us with a completely underwhelming sense of who we are.
But after the past century left our modern certainties among the crumbling rubble of war-torn nations, chaotic global economies and the rising tensions of political reactionaries, we are coming to grips with the reality of our unstable world.
This can be unsettling. But I think it has also brought us around again to an opportunity to live into mystery and wrestle with questions again – to truly seek wisdom.
In essentially every area of our lives, we are moving again back to the big questions: What does it mean to be a human being? What does it mean to love? What is joy? What is a good life? Or, a good death?
We are, in other words, waking up to wisdom. We’re again becoming comfortable with addressing spiritual, even theological questions. We’re turning back toward mystery – embracing the inexplicable and uncertain parts of ourselves and our world.
The issues of our day are at once personal, global, social and political. An economist will spend their life working with ethical and social paradigms.
If you’re a neuroscientist, you will, from various fascinating angles, confirm what nearly 800 years ago theologians like Aquinas, or more recently philosophers like Wittgenstein, were saying that we become what we practice – you will be in essence exploring virtue.
If you’re a historian, it’s becoming more and more clear to us in the chaos of our world and uncertainty of our own selves that you’re not only looking at what has been before but learning who we are now.
Everything from economics to climate is now pointing us back to human agency. All our technological advances are leading us to think again about human relationships: What does society mean when we’re suddenly living interdependent lives with people on the other side of the planet? What is friendship, what is belonging, in a world where social media is our most frequent point of contact with others and advertisement is our most common form of communication?
We are all returning to questions of wisdom. We’re all moving more and more again into the realm of mystery. We’re recalling that we are a spiritual species.
We can live entirely satisfied in our sharply defined certainties, at least for a while. But eventually life catches up with us. Eventually, an experience of love, or loss, of sorrow or joy, or being knocked off our feet by beauty, overwhelms us, and we then need to have the intellectual and spiritual maturity to pay attention. It’s in the overwhelmed-ness of life where we learn the humility necessary for wisdom.
And the wisdom it offers looks particularly foolish in our modern world. In our individualist society shaped by impersonal power struggle and the mindless fog of consumerism, it’s “wise” to nourish inequality, to get ahead by trampling others, to join the powerful at the expense of the vulnerable, and to ignore or even cover up our limitations.
Wisdom is seen as carefully reasoned precision bent on success and looking after ourselves and our own goods. We speak of wise business deals and investments not of wise living toward equality and justice. Love is always risk, and it doesn’t fit into our paradigm.
One of the things that continues to draw me back to the wisdom of Jesus is that it lives in protest and subversion to that paradigm. With Jesus, the risk of love is everywhere evident.
It’s a radical love that brings the marginalized to the center of the story, that inhabits human need and poverty, that dines with outcasts, that embraces the sick, and in the end, becomes the ultimate rejected victim as Jesus is executed as a criminal for the sake of others.
Where do you turn in the overwhelmed-ness of life? Maybe you don’t know, and that’s OK. But allow yourself the freedom to live into life’s mystery.
Asking the questions is far more essential than having all the answers.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
