The podium stands before me, and the audience sits behind the podium, quiet, their attention focused on me.
I can’t believe I’m here. About to bring a meaningful message they really need to hear. I see Granny sitting off to the side, her smile encouraging me.
I open my mouth, and out come some words I no longer remember. My first sermon.
I was 5 years old. My congregation? About 10 very patient, generous stuffed animals. And Granny, who leads the singing.
We were playing “church.”
Fast-forward 20 years, and I’m standing behind a real pulpit in Brookline, Massachusetts, once described to me by a religion scholar as “the single most important pulpit in Churches of Christ.” It’s Sept. 16, 2001.
The Sunday after Sept. 11th.
This time, there’s a hundred faces, some scared, most sad, all hungry to hear something that would speak to their experience from me, a 25-year-old preacher.
That sermon, and the process through which it came to be, changed my vocation – and my life. You see, I couldn’t preach that day without having words that were really alive in me.
I couldn’t play church that day, of all days.
Most people I know didn’t grow up attending church three times a week like I did. That wasn’t terribly unusual for Dallas, Texas, in the 1970s to ‘80s, but it was at the higher end of religious observance.
From all that church attendance, I can draw the following conclusion: church attendance has zero correlation with life transformation.
Which is another way of saying, a lot of our religious observance isn’t too different than playing church. Or temple. Or mosque.
Now, this doesn’t mean it was without value, or that being a part of a religious or spiritual community has no benefits. Far from it.
Multiple, independently validated research studies show that regular participation brings longevity benefits, increased social connection and support, and helps people during times of crisis. (That 9/11 sermon was a rare packed house, for example.)
But going doesn’t mean living. And though my 5-year-old self didn’t know this, the older preacher had read enough of the Hebrew prophets to know that participation, unless it’s a means to something deeper, is really just playing.
Sept. 16th was the day I couldn’t play anymore. It was time to get out of the game, and get on with life – a life that was really life.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and blogs at humanwealthpartners.com/blog.
