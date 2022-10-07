As I watched the news about Hurricane Ian that recently hit Florida, I was reminded of an experience I had while living in Boston years ago.
My husband and I had purchased our first home – a two-level condo in the Back Bay area of the city. One summer night, there was a terrific rainstorm that hit the city, and the downpour was torrential.
About 3 in the morning, we were awakened to the sound of things crashing around in the living room below our bedroom. It soon became apparent that there was over 4 feet of water in our lower living area, and just about everything we owned was floating or underwater.
The following day, we learned that the entire Back Bay area of the city had been flooded because of an electrical failure that caused city water pumps to stop. The next day revealed a scene of thousands of people trying to recover and salvage their belongings.
This storm was obviously nothing like Ian but I find similarities in how people viewed the recovery efforts. The spirit of love — neighbor helping neighbor — was in full motion.
Instead of destruction, I began to see the spirit of brother and sisterhood, and a common purpose to rise up and persevere. Most touchingly, I saw people meeting each other for the first time and having thoughtful conversations.
It was a whole new view – and it was one that offered promise instead of despair. I felt and saw Spirit, another name for God, or divine love, in action over those next few months.
We never lost anything of real value – our love for each other, our sense of home or our neighborliness. We still had our intelligence, creativity, goodness, integrity, joy and peace. These God-like qualities are with everyone all the time, showing us that God is ever present to restore and renew.
Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science, wrote in her primary work, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” “Who that has felt the loss of human peace has not gained stronger desires for spiritual joy? … The loss of earthly hopes and pleasures brightens the ascending path of many a heart” (p. 265).
Divine love is powerful – infinitely more powerful than a hurricane. As children of divine love, which we really all are, we dwell in the consciousness of love where our true identity, which is spiritual, remains undamaged by material circumstances.
It’s the scene behind the scene that gives us an uplifted view. This spiritual view is revealed to us through God’s grace – and it is revealed to each individual in just the right way. It is what ultimately brings about healing.
A Bible passage from the Old Testament reads, “And, behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake: and after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice” (I Kings 19:11, 12).
The still small voice of Spirit, love, is speaking to each of us in just the right way.
This is what moves us out of fear and oppression. It’s what picks us up, propels us forward, strengthens our steps — and rebuilds our lives. This is how I’m praying for the people in Florida.
Katie Martin lives on Plum Island and is a member of the Christian Science church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.