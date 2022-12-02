I am writing this column having just observed the first Sunday of Advent with my two congregations.
This is for us both the beginning of the Christian liturgical year and the first Sunday in our yearly candle-lighting ritual as we prepare for Christmas.
Of course, Christians aren’t the only people who light candles during the darker months of the year. Many faith and cultural traditions have some kind of candle- or lamp-lighting ritual.
There is something deeply human about sharing light and warmth with each other during the winter season. This image of sharing light and warmth makes the Advent season one of my favorite seasons of the year.
For many Christians, our Advent journeys culminate with the shared passing of candlelight throughout a dark sanctuary. Ever since I was a child, I have stood in church on Christmas Eve and been mystified by the way many individual candles seem to multiply the light exponentially.
I am not a scientist and do not know how light actually works but it seems that when people stand near each other with candles in the darkness, the light grows beyond the strength of each candle.
Anytime I participate in a candlelight service or vigil, I am amazed by the amount of light a group of people holding candles can create. Over time, my experiences of candle lighting have given me an image for the overarching Advent theme that is most important to me, hope.
When I think about the ways that we seem to be naturally drawn to candle lighting in the winter, I have hope that at our core humans are inclined to share our light and love with one another.
When I see people put up lights on their lawns and candles in their windows, I am reminded that we find joy in bringing light into our neighborhoods. When I gather with folks to light Advent candles, I am reminded that we share stories together that tell us who we are as people.
When I watch the light grow throughout the sanctuary on Christmas Eve, I am reminded that when a group of people shine their light and love together they can transform the world around them.
The hope that keeps me going through the literal dark days of the winter months is the same hope that carries through some of the darknesses that I experience in my own life and as part of our shared struggles.
I have hope that just as we light candles and lawns and trees to light up the space for those around us, our human family ultimately will learn to share our light and transform the world around us for the good of all.
So, I have learned at least three things from these reflections on light.
First, if we find ourselves in places of darkness, there is hope that someone will share their light with us. Also, the more we join our light together as communities of lights, the more light and love we will be able to share.
And finally, there is no darkness that is too great to transform if enough of us share our lights together.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.