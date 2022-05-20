I want to thank Rev. Matt Willis-Goode for his piece in this space last week discussing the importance of hospitality as a guiding principle to ensure that our towns and institutions are open and accessible to those who have been marginalized, and specifically the LGBTQ+ community.
Father Matt’s column and a question my brother-in-law asked when he Zoomed in to our Shabbat service a few weeks ago have spurred me to think a lot about the role my own Jewish faith and traditions may have contributed to this marginalization.
That Shabbat, we had read Leviticus Chapter 20, which includes a long list of forbidden sexual relationships, many of which are punishable by death.
“How,” my brother-in-law asked, “can we justify reading, or even including in our services, a text that so harshly condemns gay relationships?” This text has been used by Jews and others throughout the millennia to justify the significant discrimination and exclusion of too many people.
It’s a great question – and a difficult one to respond to. The Torah is variously believed to be the direct word of God, handed down on Sinai; or a document Moses composed through divine inspiration; or a collection of ancient and authoritative Jewish texts.
Whichever version of its provenance you accept, it is a firmly canonized and revered holy text. At this point in our history, there is no precedent or procedure for editing or modifying the text in any way. And, it is also important to remember that the Torah is a product of its own historical context.
This is certainly true of the sexual practices listed as prohibited in Leviticus. Modern scholars believe that these ancient laws were addressing two concerns: family continuity over the course of generations, and a taboo against male homosexuality as a form of xenophobia.
This xenophobia was rooted in a very particular and heavily emphasized concern of the Torah: idolatrous or pagan worship, which sometimes included sexual cult acts, a feature of the religious rites of contemporaneous civilizations when the text was composed 3,000 years ago.
While Jewish continuity, and the tension between assimilation and preservation of tradition, are still causes for concern for the Jewish community, clearly homosexuality has no bearing whatsoever on either of these matters today.
We must still revisit these passages every year because we cannot censor the words of the Torah. There are many teachings and morals from the Torah that have proven to be timeless, and our texts and tradition have provided immeasurable benefit and meaning to the world.
Moreover, I am proud that the doors of so many of our synagogues, seminaries and communities are now open to LBGTQ+ folks, even though I cannot pretend that they always were so, or that that transformation is complete or even sufficient.
Yet as abhorrent as we may find Leviticus 20 to be, there is another verse in the Torah that provides important perspective.
In Genesis 1:27, God creates humanity in God’s own image. Each and every human is a reflection of God’s divinity, and deserves the respect and rights accorded to that status.
As we prepare for Pride Month, which begins on June 1, we should reflect on the progress we have made as a society and how far we have yet to go.
Let’s ensure that we learn the difficult lessons of overcoming any divisive or exclusionary tendencies of our history and texts, and instead strive toward the ideal of welcoming each and every individual, no matter their sexuality or gender, as a reflection of God’s own image.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
