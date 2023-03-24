The Feast of the Annunciation, the celebration of the angel’s announcement to Mary that she would give birth to Jesus, is tomorrow, March 25.
It’s a story infused with doubt and belief, joy and sorrow, fear and comfort, and has been remarkably generative for both the life of faith and the arts. It’s a story sharing space with both devastation and hope, and this means it’s a story for all of us, whoever and wherever we are.
In the story (Luke 1:26–38), the angel Gabriel visits Mary, announces the news, and says the famous lines: “Greetings, Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with you,” and adds, “Do not be afraid.”
We cannot imagine Mary – comforted here by the angel – as continuously recalling the event of the Annunciation in relief, ease and delight. We cannot imagine she didn’t have to wrestle every day through those words of the angel: “Do not be afraid, Mary.” Maybe, even chanting them like a mantra, like a blessing, like a song you can’t get out of your head.
Mary’s response is a resounding “yes,” but how many times must the fragmented memory of that angelic meeting be replayed in her head with anxiety, fear, worry or doubt?
How many times after stomach pains, or a fall, or not feeling the baby move for a while would the distressed thought, “Something isn’t right,” have consumed her mind regardless of miracle or promise? and how perfectly appropriate, real, and human this is.
The Annunciation is a story of uncertainty and belief, sorrow and joy, and everything in between, but it’s also a story about radical newness.
Just as Mary must have had her own fragmentations of memory, so would she have been able to recall and hear, “The Lord is with you,” and live her calling again and again: “Here I am ... let it be according to your word.”
That radical new beginning was once felt more directly. “Lady Day” used to be the start of the new year. Filled with both promise and that abruption, that shock and fright – the risk new beginnings always bring. The Annunciation is a story ripe for both the rejoicings and the uncertainties life carries, and it’s about opening up and receiving it all.
This is irreducibly Mary’s story, and at the same time, the story of each of us met with the perfect love of God amid our fear and struggle and hearing the words: “The Lord is with you, do not be afraid.”
And it’s an opportunity for each of us to respond, to enter that risky openness and say “yes” to such a love. and this opportunity is gifted to us because the story is as much about God opening up to us as Mary opening up to God.
Mary receives God-among-us, Emmanuel, but God in Jesus is also welcoming human life and experience. At the root of the Annunciation is the new, radical, earthy manifestation of “The Lord is with you.”
The God of the universe receives the weakness and beauty of humanity – God in the womb, in the manger, who walks in our streets, holds little children, touches lepers, and dies in human flesh. There is no greater welcome, no wider openness, no fuller embrace, and no invitation more joyful than this.
The openness of God’s love is unending, so that wherever we find ourselves, we are welcomed and embraced. So, hear these words announced to you: “God is with you, do not be afraid.”
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.