A voice of one calling: “In the wilderness prepare the way for the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.”
Isaiah 40:3 (NIV)
Do you know what “getting Storrowed” is?
I became aware of this term at the start of the school year this fall while hearing news reports of the inevitable traffic jam caused when a newly arriving student to Boston comes into town with their belongings in a box truck.
As they navigate down Storrow Drive, innocent of the low clearances of the bridges, they hit one of them and immediately stop their own progress, along with the multitudes of other ill-fated travelers behind them.
This past year, there was even the astonishing “double-Storrow” where traffic was stopped by this phenomenon in both directions at the same time. WGBH reports that one not even need be on Storrow Drive to be “Storrowed” – that this can happen on other arteries with low clearances such as Memorial Drive or Soldiers Field Road!
This unique local traffic impediment was even encapsulated into a Christmas ornament this fall, selling out with record speed.
A highway is a thoroughfare for vehicles to travel. The less encumbered a highway is by obstacles and hazards, the more easily people and goods get through, the more effectively the “ends” of travel are accomplished.
This scripture speaks to us about preparing ourselves so that we are ready to receive the coming of God, getting rid of obstacles in the way. Related is our own ability to be a channel of God’s love to others.
Jesus is the first and only perfect example of a completely unobstructed “highway” for the love of God to gain entry into a hurting world. When we come into a relationship with Jesus, we also are called to convey God’s love across the “highway” of our words and deeds.
What obstructions, potholes and barriers in the road might be impeding the love of God from flowing through you? Could it be things like jealousy, unforgiveness, judgment or insecurity?
All of these internal wrestlings cause us to focus on ourselves, or the past, and prevent the love of God from being shown. When we ask for God’s help, the traffic jams that prevent the movement of God’s love begin to clear.
What is God calling you to work on during this Advent season to better “prepare a way for the Lord,” both to receive him, and to witness to his love?
My prayers are with you during this time of preparation, that each of us would become more like the one who was born in Bethlehem that first Christmas.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
