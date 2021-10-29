“To everything there is a season,” so reads the famous scripture/poem found in Ecclesiastes 3.
And here we are in this season of autumn in New England – a most beautiful time of year that brings leaf peepers and tourists chasing the foliage.
This is also a season when we remain masked and uncertain about this lingering pandemic of COVID-19. Some of us expected to be free of masks and fear, moving on, assured of some form of “normal.”
Some of us are mourning so much loss in these last 20 or so months — so much loss of life, of loved ones. There is an unfairness in this shear magnitude of loss. Leading some to ask, “Where is God in this?” or “Why me? Why her? Why, God?”
We come now to the season in the Christian church calendar when we stop to remember, and to mourn those we have lost in recent years.
We have this gift, All Saints Day, also known as All Souls Day — a time set apart to hold up to our creator any pain, deep loss, anger, angst, frustration — in mourning for those we have lost and to give space for thanksgiving for having had them in our lives. God’s grace abounds, and we come together to remember this.
The Psalms, found in the Hebrew Bible and the Christian Old Testament, are instructive for us as we seek words to express pain and longing.
These ancient poems can teach us about the gift of lamenting to our omni-amorous creator, who unconditionally loves and sits with us, holding us and all the baggage with which we come. In the spirit of these Psalms, we are invited to lift up to God every conceivable emotion to shamelessly pour out our souls.
These verses from the Psalm 42 are just one example of how we might share our loss and pain, knowing we are not alone.
As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When shall I come and behold the face of God? My tears have been my food day and night, while people say to me continually, “Where is your God?” These things I remember, as I pour out my soul: how I went with the throng and led them in procession to the house of God, with glad shouts and songs of thanksgiving, a multitude keeping festival. Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my help 6 and my God.
At First Congregational Church of Georgetown, we will gather on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. for a service of remembrance honoring those we have lost over the last few years.
You are invited to bring your loss, to bring your pain, to bring your angst for the unknown and uncertainty you face. You are invited to bring a photo to put on the altar, to light a candle, to pray out loud.
You are not alone. You are welcome here.
The Rev. Holly S. Brauner is pastor of First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.