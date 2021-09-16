In Buddhist meditation practice centers and monasteries, the ringing of a bell has great importance in the flow of daily life events.
To mark the beginning or end of meals, meditation and work periods, a bell is rung. In the communities of the Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, when the bell sounds, everyone is encouraged to stop and take three mindful breaths.
Hearing a bell ring throughout the day helps them to be mindful.
A mindfulness bell reminds one to be present to what is actually happening in the moment, not burdened by memory or anticipation.
Informal mindfulness bell moments are those in which normal daily events that could trigger an unhelpful response (like impatiently waiting at a red light) become transformed into something else, something beneficial, for oneself and others.
I am a large and pretty energetic guy and tend to move quickly. I have a cat I have lived with for the past 14 years. She and I have a fine relationship. I pet her, feed her well, and take care of her in a good and consistent way. I love her very much.
One thing has troubled me over the years, though, she seems quite afraid of me sometimes.
As I said, I am large and move quickly and when I walk by, she sometimes freaks out, dashing to get out of my way, at times her little legs skidding on the hardwood floor she is trying to move so fast.
But it pains me to see her in escape mode some of the time. This has gone on for years.
Only recently did I actually begin to apply mindfulness to this situation. How so? Whenever I see my cat Bella sitting on the floor in my path, I have started to use the visual cue as a mindfulness bell.
I try to slow down, and the results have been amazing: she is more relaxed, secure, and in the increased harmony between us, I am too.
This example has to do with a pet, but there are many ways to practice mindfulness bell moments with all of the beings and situations in our lives.
One student I recently had a meeting with said he experimented for a week with a formalized mindfulness bell practice while working from home.
He set an hourly reminder to pause and take a few mindful breaths. During this time, he reported a significant increase in his level of calm throughout the day.
Another example is from one of my friends who allows the phone to ring while he takes a few mindful breaths before answering.
We can learn to take advantage of natural life pauses like being stopped at a red light, to simply relax and be present.
As practice matures, we can use emotional red-light situations when difficult feelings arise to remind us to be mindful. We can turn our attention to the breath, the body, sound, or even the fullness of experience itself.
Without adding thought or interpretation, we can get some space and clarity.
In the Zen tradition, there is a story of how a nun became enlightened when she inadvertently kicked a stone into a stream as she walked by.
As she heard the sound of stone hitting water, her mind opened up to a deep sense of connection and intimacy, not just to the sound but to life itself. Life touches us and opens us in unexpected ways on its own terms when we are really present.
My cat is lying beside me as I write this, breathing lightly, at ease. If she could speak, I think she would agree.
Try bringing a bit more mindfulness to the living beings in your world, starting with yourself and see what it does to the quality of life in and around you.
That is the real test of whether adapting to living life with chosen and natural mindfulness bells has value or not.
The ringing monastery bells are just reminders, calling the meditators to be more fully present. What are the mindfulness bells in your life?
Matthew Daniell is a co-founder and guiding teacher of The Insight Meditation Center of Newburyport. He is also a member of the religious services department at Phillips Exeter Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.