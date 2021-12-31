”The Lord of all accepts to be circumcised,
Thus, as he is good, excises the sins of mortal men.
Today he grants the world salvation,
While light-bearing Basil, high priest of our creator,
Rejoices in heaven as a divine initiate of Christ.”
— Kontakion for Jan. 1
Every Jan. 1, the Orthodox Church holds a dual celebration: the circumcision and naming of our Lord on the eighth day after Christmas and the feast of St. Basil the Great, archbishop of Caesarea in Cappadocia.
The icon of the feast shows Jesus being brought, according to the Old Covenant tradition, on the eighth day to be circumcised. This is done to fulfill all righteousness, just as later on Jesus accepts baptism at the hands of John.
It’s not that Jesus, who is the Son of God, needs either circumcision or baptism, but rather we need to be reminded of the importance of rituals and traditions. Indeed, there is no spirituality devoid of rituals and traditions, just as there is no human being devoid of the human body.
On the same day, the Lord was named, and his given name was Yehoshua (Greek Iesous, English Jesus). This prophetic name means Yah(weh) is salvation, where Yahweh (He who is) is the sacred name of God revealed to Moses. It is God himself who saves us, not a mere man.
In fact, a man could not have saved humanity, as St. Athanasius of Alexandria explained in the fourth century. By God’s very word in Genesis, through disobedience, Adam and Eve and all their descendants were destined to die.
But by assuming human nature in the Incarnation, God the Son redeemed the human race and took upon himself our sin.
He died in our place on the cross so that we may live forever with Him. Therefore, God saves in Jesus Christ, and hence his prophetic name.
One of the most famous disciples of St. Athanasius was St. Basil, rightly called the Great. St. Basil was a brilliant, highly educated man who became a true shepherd of souls, teacher of monastics, pioneer of charitable institutions and luminary of the church.
St. Basil’s life and achievements show us that while salvation indeed comes from God, it is exercised through the work of faithful men. This is another instance of embodied spirituality that we mentioned at the beginning: salvation takes place in the world, with real people facing real challenges.
St. Basil advised Christians not to reject secular culture and science, but rather to select with discernment what is good and useful beyond the surface, like a bee finds the nectar hidden in colorful flowers.
His advice is particularly useful to us in these difficult days when we find ourselves at a loss about where to put our trust – in science or in faith?
Remember, it is God who saves, but he does it often through people. Science in the service of humanity is just another precious gift of God that we should gratefully accept and put to good use.
May this new year 2022 be a year of redemption and deliverance for all of us!
The Rev. Costin Popescu is the parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Newburyport.
