Have you felt like someone you looked up to, and trusted, suddenly changed? You learned something about them, or they did something that, well, just kind of shocked you?
You were a teenager or college student and you found out that your parents just weren’t as smart as you thought. You got married and your spouse revealed a side of his or herself that you had never seen before, one that troubled you and made you worry about your future together.
The child you thought was normal and well-behaved just screwed up royally by getting into some bad business. Whoever it was, someone you counted on, someone you trusted did not live up to your expectations and left you disappointed and confused.
And we’ve all been on the other side of this, haven’t we? Where we’ve been the one who screwed up: who disappointed our spouse or our parents or our kids or our friends. Those moments we wish we could have back and do over when we were afraid or gripped by something from our past that we didn’t understand or really know.
And we’ve all had those moments where we were actually misunderstood. A friend assumed something about us, or about what we said, that didn’t quite match with our intent.
Or, in our freedom, we changed our minds and decided to go in a new direction, to explore new territory, and someone we know didn’t like that, for any number of reasons. They felt betrayed, and we? We felt questioned and interrogated.
Sometimes, that can mean the end of a relationship. Misunderstanding, disappointed expectations get the upper hand and fracture the bonds between us. and there is no other word to describe that reality than to say that it is painful.
Trust is hard to come by these days. Because when you look around, the signs are everywhere that we shouldn’t trust anyone. Don’t trust the government, especially when it comes to spending money.
Don’t trust outsiders, the people who don’t look, or act, or think like you do. Don’t trust institutions – schools, banks, churches – they’re just interested in greed and power. Don’t trust words – they are just tools for manipulation.
What kind of a world do we live in, when we can’t trust anything?
And yet … .
No enduring relationship can exist without some measure of trust. If we’re beginning to feel as if we can’t trust things, it might be a sign we need to examine ourselves.
Maybe, we ought to start by looking in the mirror. Why do I feel I can’t trust others? Have I been disappointed? Am I carrying around old wounds? Are my expectations of how things ought to be, getting in the way of how things are? and also: Am I a person whom others can place their trust?
Now, if we can answer those questions with a clean conscience, and it turns out that our trust really has been betrayed, what then? If we can’t trust other people, what can we trust?
Our spiritual traditions tell us that, in the overall arc of the heroes of faith, they were people who put their trust in something more than just the changing regimes and whims of the day.
But from moment to moment, well, that’s a different story. Which leads to a difficult conclusion: trust is a decision that is made when we don’t know the outcome of the story, or the results of that decision, but nevertheless choose to place our confidence in the one who will have the last word.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners. He tweets @TheHumanFire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.