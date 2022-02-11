As you flip through this morning’s paper, you are likely finding yourself inundated with Valentine’s Day messages: restaurant specials, last-minute gift ideas, a Valentine’s theme running through the comics, etc.
Despite the name St. Valentine’s Day, American society has largely transformed this day from a religious celebration to a cultural one.
And while it certainly isn’t a Jewish holiday – it’s safe to assume that days named after saints don’t make it onto our ritual calendar – amid all the commercial glitz, Valentine’s Day does give us an opportunity to reflect on how the values of love fit into our lives.
There are two passages from the Torah that come immediately to mind when thinking about love: Leviticus 19:18, “and you shall love your neighbor as yourself, I am the Lord,” and Deuteronomy 6:5, “and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might.”
There is an inherent tension in these two verses. After all, if we are to love God with all of our heart, soul and might, will we have any remaining capacity to love even ourselves, let alone our neighbor?
The medieval Spanish poet and philosopher Solomon ibn Gabirol offers some insight into this question in his work, “Choice Pearls.”
He writes, “The wise man asked: What is love? The spreading out of the heart and bringing it back together. The eye of a needle is not narrow for two in love, and the width of the world is not wide enough for two who hate.”
What I think the poet is saying here is that opening ourselves up to love and to be loved is a process of simultaneous expansion and contraction.
We are asked to “spread out” our hearts, to make room for the deep caring and compassion needed to love others – fellow humans and the divine.
And once we have achieved that state of expansiveness and vulnerability, we can home in on individual relationships, building meaningful connections that can be romantic, spiritual or neighborly, and allow ourselves to be loved in turn.
There is a Kabbalistic concept that God created the universe through tzimtzum – contraction. This interpretation of the Genesis story explains that before creation, God was everywhere and was everything.
Nothing else could possibly have existed. To make room for creation, God had to contract, to remove God’s self just enough to allow room for creation to flourish.
This paradigm gives us a model for how to love ourselves, love others and even to love God. We need to subsume part of ourselves, to make room beyond our own hopes, fears and desires, to create enough space to let others in.
This act of selflessness, which mandates the creation of space for others, is itself an act of love.
Which brings me back to Leviticus 19:18, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself, I am the Lord.”
Why is God’s named mentioned at the end of this very human commandment? Because human love and divine love are inextricably linked.
It is only through the values of neighborly love – generosity, compassion, patience, empathy – and being in relationships with others, that we can realize the ideals of loving and being loved by a presence greater than ourselves.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
