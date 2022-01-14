“It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. We are made to live together because of the interrelated structure of reality.”
Those are the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered in a Christmas Eve sermon for peace in 1967 from the pulpit of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In that sermon, King reflected on the meaning of peace while lamenting humanity’s capacity for war which he saw both in Vietnam and in the streets of this country.
King exhorted his listeners to embrace the promise of peace and universal good will as more than the “pious dream of some utopian.” King invited all people to experiment with the power of nonviolence because he saw nonviolence as the best hope to avoid catastrophe and to build a common future.
Today, we celebrate King as an iconic historical figure. For nearly 40 years, we have recognized his birthday, and yet, scholars and activists debate the meaning of his legacy.
They ask whether we should celebrate only the soaring rhetoric in the “I Have a Dream Speech” while ignoring the sting of his critique of the threefold evils of racism, poverty and militarism in the Vietnam speech, “A Time to Break Silence.”
They question whether King really was less militant than Malcom X, if we take King’s commitment to economic justice seriously. This year, we hear new questions about his legacy from King’s own children, who ask us not to celebrate their father’s birthday if we cannot secure voting rights across the country.
Questions about the legacy of any individual are always complex and King’s thought evolved over time. Yet amid changing circumstances, King’s life was grounded in the traditions that formed him: the faith practices of the Black church and the philosophy of personalism that he studied at Boston University.
Both traditions emphasize the dignity of the human person and the interconnectedness of all life. These traditions, born on North American soil, resonate deeply with the convictions of African spirituality. Scholar Peter Paris has written, “African understandings of person are always expressed in social terms … .” That sensibility is expressed in King’s words from that Christmas sermon.
I wonder if we are ready to embrace King’s wisdom and acknowledge that the well-being of one is dependent upon the well-being of all. This vision of humanity and creation may be the most relevant aspect of King’s legacy today.
The COVID pandemic has revealed, in stark terms, the interconnectedness of all life. Indeed, no one on the planet has been immune to its disruption. We have also seen how excessive individualism have hampered our ability to overcome the disease.
No one will be secure from its threat until all of us are. Similarly, responding to climate change requires an expansion of our field of view and concern. No one person or nation can address the threat alone. We must work together.
The good news is that this kind of cooperation is not alien to us. We see it in expressions of care for vulnerable neighbors and the heroism of health care workers and teachers.
We see it in our willingness to wear masks in public and in generous contributions to alleviate food insecurity. We see it in the outpouring of support to welcome Afghan evacuees to this community.
The promise of peace lies in this vision of our interconnectedness and our actions.
As Desmond Tutu, another iconic figure said, “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
The Rev. Christopher Ney is pastor of Central Congregational Church in Newburyport, which will celebrate King’s life and legacy during its service Sunday on Facebook Live.
