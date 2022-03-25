Ups, downs, distress, resolution. Things happen. Conditions change. Challenge is consistent. We are fed the story that baseline is Disney magic and everything else is an anomaly.
We are inundated with ideas to protect, avoid, deny the hard as if absence of pain and distance from hurt is really an option. If we aren’t there, just buy a few more things, put in a new security system, work harder. Panacea is just another credit card purchase away.
I am all in for the new Jerusalem and the reality of justice across the universe. I am in to work toward it. This is what I believe Jesus calls the church to do but this is very different from a pretend world and Disney production.
This is to be alive and faithful in what is not perfect. To feel the jagged edges. To lament the injustice. To ache with the brokenhearted. To cry out about violence. To work and pray for peace. To see the reality of what is and name how that misses the mark of God’s kingdom on earth.
Our faith does not put us in a protective bubble but rather puts us smack dab in the reality of what is, infused with grace and hope.
In the time of the bubonic plague and Peasants’ Revolt in England, mystic Julian of Norwich wrote, “If there is anywhere on earth a lover of God who is always kept safe, I know nothing of it, for it was not shown to me. But this was shown, that in falling and rising again we are always kept in that same precocious love.”
A precious love that is with us in the highs and the lows. A precious love that jars us from apathy and avoidance. A precious love that is awake and alert to all that is and always trusts that love wins.
A precious love that doesn’t distance us from challenges. A precious love that is offered to us and available to us in the reality of our lives and world. This is the love that shaped Jesus’ actions and words. This is the love he offers to us.
It is so easy for us to slip away from it. It is so foreign to much that happens around us. In the Christian sacred story, Jesus speaks the truth and this leads political and religious authorities to bind and then execute him.
His disciple Peter lies rather than say the truth that will put him at risk. Jesus is killed for speaking truth. Peter is free, and warm by a fire, for speaking untruth.
Does this make you think about our world? A hot mess and we need to figure out how we will live in it. Which is an apt description of our lives and world right now.
Denial and avoidance are options but they distance us from the way of Jesus. He invites to enter in relying on the power of love. Trusting in the power of love. Loving as we can and watching with hope to see how that matters.
For some, that meant standing on the Chain Bridge and praying for peace Saturday. For some, that might mean considering the words we use and intentionally eliminating violent language and threats. For some, that will mean exposing/opening their personal disappointment to be worked over by love.
There are so many possibilities and ways we can choose and practice love in the reality of what is a mess. There is the great story of what is happening with Airbnb.
According to the company, in the past two weeks, people from 165 countries have booked more than 430,000 nights at Ukrainian homes on Airbnb with no intention of using the rooms – but simply to donate money to these Ukrainian hosts, most of whom they had never even heard of.
Airbnb has temporarily waived all guest and host fees for bookings in Ukraine, so those reservations translated into $17 million going directly to the hosts. In addition, as of Sunday, about 36,000 people from 160 countries signed up through Airbnb’s nonprofit affiliate, Airbnb.org, to welcome refugees fleeing Ukraine to their homes.
They have not stopped the war but they have practiced love in the midst of it. That is what we do. God gives us the love and stays with us as we use it. In what is, jagged edges and all.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson is pastor of Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
