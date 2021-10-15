Climate calamities, gigantic infrastructure projects, entire cities leveled. No, it’s not the morning headlines.
It’s the familiar Bible stories of the flood of Noah, the construction and abandonment of the Tower of Babel, and the destruction of the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah at God’s hands.
Jews revisit these stories each fall as part of our annual Torah reading cycle. The Torah, the Pentateuch, the Five Books of Moses: They are all different names for the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, which also includes the Prophets and the Writings in its canon.
The Torah is broken into portions, called parshiyot in Hebrew, that are read sequentially every Saturday morning throughout the Hebrew calendar year.
When we reach the end of Deuteronomy, each fall, we celebrate! The concluding day of the Jewish High Holiday season is Simchat Torah – literally the joy or celebration of the Torah.
We at Congregation Ahavas Achim, along with Jewish communities around the world, celebrate Simchat Torah by reading the final portion in the Book of Deuteronomy.
As soon as we read the last words, which describe Moses’ death, we immediately roll the Torah scroll back to the beginning and read the story of the six days of creation and the first Shabbat.
Here at CAA, we celebrated by dancing with the Torah, which is traditional, and by unrolling the entire scroll for all to see, which is less traditional.
This ceremony allows everyone in attendance to witness the craftsmanship and painstaking scribal work that go into making a Torah scroll, and to appreciate the fullness of the text and the impact of its words and stories on our lives.
After months of reading the long story of Moses and the Israelites trekking through the desert, it’s always a joy to revisit the familiar characters of Adam and Eve, Noah, and the Patriarchs and Matriarchs, even if the content is not always rosy.
Yet I often get asked how the Jewish community manages to stick to this cycle year in year out: Isn’t it too familiar? Don’t we get bored?
I have two responses to those questions. The first is actually a challenge: Read the first six chapters of Genesis, which comprise the first weekly portion. I guarantee you will come out with enough questions to last the year, if not a lifetime.
I also find wisdom in the words of an ancient rabbi quoted in a Jewish teaching called “Ethics of Our Fathers” about learning from the Torah: “Turn it over, and [again] turn it over, for all is therein and look into it and become gray and old therein and do not move away from it, for you have no better portion than it.”
Revisiting the same texts year after year, there is always something new to be uncovered, something that had not occurred to us before and often, these revelations come from our own life experience and our own times, which we can use to imbue new life and energy into the ancient words.
This year, we read the story of Noah and the great flood in the midst of a climate crisis, rising sea levels and a declaration of extinction for 23 animal species.
We read the story of the Tower of Babel and the entire world finding itself unable to communicate with each other, at a time when politically, we, too, seem to have forgotten how to communicate.
And so, we turn it over and turn it over again, and find new lessons for ourselves every Saturday morning in words written thousands of years ago.
Alex Matthews is the congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport.
