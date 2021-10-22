What’s the point? The necessity of faith in a useful world.
I recently took a walk with someone who asked me about the state of faith communities during the pandemic and beyond it.
What would be the relevance of places of worship moving forward – even for the very devout, having been separated from their community, much less for seekers exploring where they might fit in such a place? Essentially the question was: “What’s the point? Don’t you think people find it all irrelevant? What does faith have to offer people today?”
Well, in a word, I think the answer is “nothing.” But that might just be exactly what we need.
We live in a consumer society in which everything has become a commodity to be bought, sold and exchanged.
People are valued by net worth, happiness is promised by up to 10,000 messages of advertising each day, and we’re caught in a cycle of endless desires – endless in that the searching for fulfillment just keeps going, but also in that it has no real end, no aim, so that the searching (or we might say shopping) is never satisfied.
Just about everything has become a means to an end, and we don’t even know what that end is. Take even something like higher education.
Before moving to Newburyport last year, I worked in a university. and it was astonishing how many students regretted that they had chosen a particular major to land a great career and large income when what they really loved was history, or classics, or religion, or philosophy.
And they did so because the university is no longer about becoming a well-rounded, educated human being, no longer an end in itself, but just another means to an end – a tick-box exercise to gain credentials and become “hireable” in a competitive job market.
It’s a perfect example of how almost nothing escapes our society’s utilitarianism. So, if someone is studying philosophy, for instance, the No. 1 question they get is, “Goodness! What are you going to do with that?” In other words, “What use is it?”
The question, “What’s the point of faith?” or, “What use is it?” or even, “What use is God?” has the glorious and beautiful answer: “None at all.”
In terms of our utilitarian, consumer concerns, God, faith, religion and spirituality can only be wonderfully called useless. and that uselessness is why faith is so remarkably relevant.
If we’re going to be people that live beyond the confines of consumer exchange, that have depth and substance to us, we need to be shaken up, surprised by the grace of something that isn’t just a means to some other end, isn’t just a tool to get us something or somewhere else.
It’s the same reason we need art, music and poetry – they’re useless, they have no utilitarian purpose at all, but they make us who we are. They’re humanizing.
It’s the utter uselessness of God – that God isn’t some tool used to get something else; it’s the inefficiency of faith that make the movement toward God in faith so inexplicably necessary, vital and beautiful.
Maybe, you’re someone who is wary of the God question. That’s OK. We’re all in different places, and we have to start somewhere to get anywhere. Regardless of your relationship to faith, sit in silence for no reason.
Read a poem. Say a prayer, even if you think you don’t know how. Go to a worship service, even if it’s as unfamiliar as a new language – that strangeness might be just the jolt you need.
Give yourself over expecting nothing in return. You might just find a life that finally satisfies.
The Rev. Jarred Mercer is the priest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
