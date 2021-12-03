Advent has always been my favorite season in the liturgical calendar, full of promise and expectation.
It contains the sense that things are moving toward a goal, that things will be set right when it comes. We get a small glimpse of this each year in the excitement of children waiting for, in the words of my son, “the great day of presents!”
Advent, of course, isn’t about presents so much as “presence,” and the claim that what we await is the gift of a greater presence that will be a balm to all people.
But this year, I must confess, I’m tired of waiting.
I’m so tired – and maybe you can relate – that the Rip Van Winkle strategy looks mighty appealing. I’ve got a tree picked out in Maudslay’s cathedral where I might settle down for a nice, 100-year sleep.
Someone can wake me up when these nonsensical times are done. I suspect there came a time when the psalmist grew weary of starting every psalm with “How long, O Lord?” and put down his pen, enough having been enough.
I’ve avoided this strategy thus far because, frankly, I’ve seen too many “Terminator” and “Matrix” movies.
There’s not a small part of me that says if I wake up in a hundred years, I’ll be greeted by our AI overlords, or in a worse apocalyptic scenario. Maybe, it’d be better to stay awake and deal with the here and now.
I don’t want to be the only one awake, though. I don’t mind getting up before everyone – actually I quite enjoy it – but once the sun is up, I want the rest of the house to rouse from slumber before the day slips away.
Many of us prefer the seductions of sleep to the persistent problems of reality. This is why you see the great spiritual and ethical masters using sleep metaphors to describe the goal toward which things are moving.
They leave traces of these metaphors in their teachings and in their lives: the Buddha awakening to enlightenment beneath the bodhi tree; Jesus urging his followers to stay awake in the garden, or awakening to life on the third day.
You see, I’m waiting for the world to wake up. To come see the dawning sunrise, the new day just breaking on the horizon. It’s beautiful.
I’m waiting for the human house to wake up, to put aside the nightmares, the fatigue, the denial, the distortions and lies of our hazy dreams. To breathe in the air of promise, to see the glistening of the dew of expectation, to take the first sips of the cup of hope.
Is this too much to ask, this Advent? Is this an unreasonable expectation I have? I can only wait, and wait for the day to reveal itself.
Chad Smith is the CEO of HumanWealth Partners and creator of the ”Being Human in Our Time” online course. He tweets about ethics, human development and spirituality @TheHumanFire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.