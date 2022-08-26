My son will turn 1½ years old in a few days. Having a young child, of course, has changed my life in many ways.
One of the things that I probably should have expected but did not think about before becoming a parent is that I now have children’s songs playing on repeat in my head at all times.
This is not surprising since we listen to and sing the same songs over and over again. This experience of having all of these songs that I have never even thought about before suddenly playing on repeat in my head got me thinking about how all of the things we hear impact us.
A few days ago, I was driving my car without any music on when I realized that I once again had a children’s song stuck in my head. I decided to turn on some music of my own to try to focus on something else.
I turned on the music app on my phone that has access to a virtually unlimited library of music. Like many music apps, mine suggests playlists from music that I listen to often. As I skipped through songs on various playlists, I had a hard time finding something that I wanted to listen to.
I realized that I finally stopped skipping when the playlist reached a song that I have been listening to a lot lately. Of all of the choices of music in front of me, I was only satisfied when I settled on something that was already kind of in my head from listening so much.
Once I realized that I was just reinforcing this pattern, I decided to shut off the music and listen to a podcast that I hadn’t heard before.
I imagine that many of you reading this will have had similar experiences of having music that you listen to often getting stuck in your head. Some of you, like me, might even randomly sing those songs out loud without realizing it at the moment.
Have you thought about how this might be similar to other messages we receive? Have you ever caught yourself repeating opinions from a movie or music review that you read or heard, or have you found yourself using the same arguments on political or social issues that you hear repeated on the news channel you watch?
I know that I have caught myself doing these things. When I do catch myself repeating opinions or arguments that I have heard, it usually serves as a wake-up call to intentionally read, watch or listen to different perspectives or sometimes to just unplug altogether and get quiet with myself.
I find that when I engage in conversations with people or even read through conversations on social media it is usually pretty easy to recognize people who are only hearing messages from one source or one perspective.
We humans are very much shaped by the messages we receive. If we receive the same messages over and over again, they will play on repeat in our thoughts.
We then tend to want to hear the same messages we have been hearing on repeat. When we find that we have only one message or one perspective running through our thoughts, perhaps it would be helpful to take a step back and broaden the sources of our messages or just unplug and get quiet.
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
