While reflecting on what to write for this column, I felt both that I wanted to write about fear but also had a vague memory that I had written on fear in this space before.
So, I searched my archived files and found that in January 2017 I wrote about the fears and polarizations that were intensified by the 2016 presidential election.
At that time, I wrote about the many instances of the phrase “Do not be afraid” in the Bible. I had concluded by recommending community and love as ways to address our fears.
Now, five years later, and in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, our societal fears and polarizations have grown rather than being reduced through community and love. So, I am returning to the subject of fear and reflecting on what we can do to address the fears we live with every day.
While I still believe that community and love of neighbor are crucial to addressing societal fears, I have come to feel that there is something even more basic we may need at this moment in time. I have found that there is one practice that has helped me to deal with my fears that I would like to share here.
Before sharing the practice that has been so helpful to me, I thought I should share why this subject is so important to me. In order to do so, I would like to quote a very wise teacher.
In “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” Yoda teaches that, “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”
For me, this quote perfectly describes the state of our society today. I believe that the fears we carry within us are the root of so much division, anger, hatred and suffering.
We are going through a difficult time as a country and even as a global society, and it feels like the many things that we have to be afraid of are snowballing and leading to increasing division and unnecessary suffering.
So, if fear is the cause of anger, hatred and suffering, what can we do to address it? I believe that one answer is the practice that I have found so helpful for myself.
Coincidentally, while I was searching for the above quote from Yoda, I stumbled across another Yoda quote that describes the practice I wanted to share here.
In “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” Yoda says, “Named must your fear be before banish it you can.” This is it exactly.
I have found that naming my fears both to myself and to others has been one of my greatest tools for reducing those fears. I am afraid that our societal divisions are going to lead to more and more violence.
I am afraid of catching COVID-19 and bringing it home to my not-yet-1-year-old son.
I am afraid that we might not return to anything resembling life as we knew it anytime soon. I am afraid of many things.
Some of these fears are rational and justified, some are less rational. All of these fears are much easier for me to cope with when I name them and admit that they are troubling me.
Naming our fears helps us to bring them out in the open and deal with them rather than stuffing them down and taking them out on someone else.
If you are not in the practice of naming your fears, I recommend that you give it a try. Speak them out loud, write them down, share them with friends and family, or name them in whatever way feels right for you.
I am quite sure that naming our fears is the first step to overcoming them. Go ahead, give it a shot. What are you afraid of?
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode is pastor of People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac.
