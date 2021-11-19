If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.
(I Corinthians 13:1-3, NIV)
There was a story in the newspaper recently about the newly formed Society of Presidential Descendants. So far, they have 19 members spanning from the sixth great-granddaughters of James Monroe to the granddaughter of Jimmy Carter. They meet to discuss leadership and love of country along with the stories of their unique and powerful family heritage.
The article related the story of little Clifton Truman Daniel, the grandson of President Truman, now 64 years old. At the start of the school year in first grade, each of the students was asked to stand and introduce themselves and share something about their family.
Clifton was called upon, stood up, spoke and sat down. Not satisfied, his teacher asked, “Isn’t your grandfather the former president of the United States?” Clifton was stunned. He had never heard this before.
He ran home after school and demanded information from his mother. “Yes, yes,” she said, “but remember something: Any little boy’s grandfather can be president. Don’t let it go to your head.”
Clifton had only known a grandpa. A loving, supportive, comforting presence that hopefully many of us remember – someone who took interest in him, read him stories, took him on outings. The most important thing about this man was the way he loved Clifton and yet now, he was hearing a competing reality about what other folks figured made Harry S. Truman important. Which one was correct?
The passage from First Corinthians above speaks to us about what matters in the realm of God. It is addressing churches specifically – in the modern day, it would be saying, “You can have the best youth ministry, broadcasting software, most up-to-date kitchen and huge donations to missions, but if you don’t do this with love, it is worth nothing to me.”
The message can be expanded, however, into the lives of individuals. It is commonly used in marriage ceremonies to speak of the way couples should behave toward one another.
Applied to the life of an individual, God is saying to us, “You may be some sort of rock star according to the world around you, but if you aren’t loving, you don’t even register on my social media feed.”
Little Clifton Daniel knew what was most important. He knew what God knew about his grandpa: that he loved being a granddaddy, he loved his grandson.
When people show love – especially the patient, kind, humble, protective, service-oriented love of the whole passage in I Corinthians 13 – they are showing us the face of God. You can be president of the most powerful country on the planet, but if you have not love, you amount to nothing.
The Rev. Rachel M. Fisher is pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Reading.
