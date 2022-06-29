AMESBURY — The inaugural Red Curb Classic Skate Jam will take place at Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park used to be known as Amesbury Skate Park but was renamed in honor of the 29-year-old who passed away from pancreatitis in 2018.
Eldredge’s mother, Donna Eldredge, spent the past three years working with the Amesbury Improvement Association to raise the roughly $40,000 necessary to rebuild and rename the park after her son.
North Carolina-based Artisan Skateparks designed the new park in three phases and Phase 1 saw a quarter of the skate park refurbished last spring.
“We got a lot of donations of material and whatnot that got us where we needed to be,“ Eldredge said.
Phase 2 of the renovation project is expected to cost roughly $350,000 and will move beyond the park’s center and expand to the back wall area.
“Phase 2 is the largest area of the park that we want to renovate,” Eldredge said.
More updates would also be on the way as part of Phase 2, including new obstacles and extended service to the skate, scooter, BMX and wheeled communities.
“This is not just a skateboard park, it is open to little kids on scooters and roller skates, which are making a comeback these days, and skaters as well,” Eldredge said.
All ages are welcome to take part in Saturday’s Red Curb Classic Skate Jam, which has a rain date planned for Sunday, July 3.
Although Saturday’s event does not have an entrance fee, raffles will be held with plenty of prizes available and all of the proceeds raised will go toward the Phase 2 fundraising goal.
For more information, go to the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/347363376066381/.
